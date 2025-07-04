UK-Canada to improve critical minerals mining and supply chains

A groundbreaking UK and Canadian science partnership will bring researchers together to tackle critical minerals challenges.

Five research partnerships will study ways to:

clean up contaminated mine water

develop new geological tools for extracting rare earth minerals, vital for magnets

identify mineral-rich volcanic deposits

drive sustainable mining practices by co-extracting critical minerals with gold and copper

make critical mineral supply chains recyclable and more secure

Why this matters

This matters because:

critical minerals are raw materials essential for modern technologies, including electronics, renewable energy and defense systems

global demand and international competition for technology-critical mineral resources is expected to quadruple by 2040

ensuring responsible access to these minerals is vital for national security, clean energy and maintaining technological competitiveness

Key area of investment

Research into critical minerals is a key area of investment for UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) which includes:

lithium for smartphones

gallium for semi-conductors and solar panels

cobalt for electronics

The five research partnerships announced will receive a share of the £1 million International Science Partnerships Fund award through the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

Enabling international collaborations

These partnerships expand five Alliance Missions grants funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), which is receiving approximately $250,000 Canadian dollars (CAD) of supplementary funding to enable the international collaborations.

In total, an investment of over $4 million CAD is being made to these successful projects.

This partnership between the UK and Canada follows their landmark agreement which was signed in March 2023 to cooperate on critical minerals.

See the UK and Canada critical minerals dialogue press release.

Driving sustainability of the sector

Researchers will study ways to reduce mining’s environmental footprint and enhance efficiency across critical mineral value chains, from exploration to recycling.

It also seeks to build a critical minerals circular economy, minimising reliance on traditional extraction methods, for example by:

mine reclamation

critical mineral recycling

reprocessing of residual mining waste

Research areas

Cleaning up contaminated mine water

This project aims to clean up contaminated mine water using a combination of calcium silicate (CS) and microalgae.

CS sequesters heavy metals like cobalt, nickel and copper, while microalgae help with long-term water remediation.

This approach is low-cost, scalable and environmentally friendly, removing harmful dissolved metals and recovering them for reuse.

Making permanent magnets

To meet net zero goals, this project will develop new geological models and exploration tools for rare earth element (REE) deposits in Saskatchewan, Canada.

REE are crucial for making permanent magnets in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

The research will help diversify the REE supply chain and ensure high environmental standards.

Metals in volcanic areas

This project studies the processes that make some regions rich in volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits, which are rich sources of:

copper

zinc

lead

silver

gold

The research aims to improve exploration and mining efficiency, focusing on the UK, Ireland, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Co-extracting gold and copper plus critical minerals

This project aims to understand how critical metals like tellurium, bismuth, antimony and platinum group metals can be efficiently extracted as by-products from copper and gold deposits in British Columbia, Canada.

The research will help improve extraction techniques, ensuring a stable supply and minimising environmental impact.

Boosting supply chains

Critical Minerals for Resilience and Sustainability (MINERS) aims to enhance the resilience and sustainability of critical minerals supply chains between the UK and Canada.

The project will identify whether there is an opportunity to reuse critical minerals are part of a circular economy and define policy levers to move away from unsustainable practices.

Using supply chain modelling, it will map current flows of critical minerals and assess resilience to shocks.

How this research will benefit the UK and Canada

These studies will support closer collaboration between Canada and the UK and boost economic growth and job creation.

They will also protect national security interests by strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and reduce the environmental impact of mining.

Accelerating innovation

Professor Alejandro Adem, President of NSERC, said:

International partnerships like this one are essential to tackling global challenges such as critical mineral security. By combining Canada’s expertise with the UK’s, we can accelerate innovation and advance sustainable solutions to drive economic growth, resilience, and environmental responsibility.

Economic growth

Professor Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair of NERC, said: