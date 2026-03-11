UKEF backs Leicester sustainable packaging firm in Australian expansion

UK Export Finance announces support for a UK luxury sustainable packaging company to expand into new foreign markets.

Delta Global Source secures export finance to grow into Australia, creating new opportunities for the luxury sustainable packaging sector

The deal underlines UKEF’s commitment to supporting innovative regional businesses competing on the world stage

UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency, has supported Leicester-based Delta Global Source with guaranteed funding, backing the company’s ambitions to grow its international presence and strengthen its position as a world-class sustainable packaging manufacturer.

Based in the village of Whetstone, Delta Global Source specialises in manufacturing luxury sustainable packaging for some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including Fortnum & Mason, Net-A-Porter and ARNE. The new funding, secured through UKEF’s General Export Facility and underwritten by Santander, has enabled the company to expand into the Australian market, strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in sustainable design and premium manufacturing.

Established in 2007, Delta Global Source has quickly become a market leader with their primary focus on driving sustainably produced luxury products. Although already a notable name in the international scene, with the help of UKEF’s financing, they were able to accelerate their growth further and faster in the ever-growing luxury fashion and beauty market of Australia.

Mark Lynam, Export Finance Manager, said:

UKEF is delighted to help Delta Global Source in achieving their international growth ambitions. We encourage SMEs to compete for and win overseas contracts, and work closely with lenders such as Santander to facilitate the vital funding which is needed to fulfil these orders. This is yet another example of the impact that UKEF makes to support local jobs and bring prosperity to our communities across the UK.

Robert Lockyer, Founder and CEO of Delta Global Source, said:

We have seen our client base in Australia increase significantly over the past two years, reflecting the strength and ambition of the region’s luxury fashion and beauty sector. Australian brands are design-led, globally aware and deeply committed to sustainability – values that strongly align with our own. As sustainability reporting requirements such as ASRS come into effect and Extended Producer Responsibility continues to evolve, brands are looking for partners who can deliver both creative excellence and measurable environmental performance. We are proud to be working with leading names such as Zimmermann, Aje, MECCA Cosmetics and Lee Mathews, helping them elevate their packaging while achieving meaningful progress against their sustainability goals. With the support of UKEF, we can accelerate this growth and further strengthen our presence in the Australian market.

Stephen Phillips, Relationship Director at Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking, said:

We are pleased to have provided this facility to Delta Global Source to support its international expansion. The funding will strengthen the firm’s working capital position and enable further growth in overseas markets. We look forward to continuing working with the teams both at Delta Global Source and UK Export Finance to help this ambitious UK business scale globally.

As a UK-founded supplier, Delta Global Source’s international growth also directly supports regional employment, skills development and export performance, and reinforces the UK’s reputation for innovation in sustainable luxury packaging.

This deal is the latest example of UKEF’s commitment to supporting businesses across every region of the UK, ensuring that no matter the size, world-class companies can access the financial tools they need to compete on a global stage.