UKEF contributions to exports and economy celebrated in King’s New Year’s Honours List 2025
Members of UK Export Finance recognised for exceptional public service.
Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), congratulates members of UKEF whose outstanding contributions to supporting exports, business and economic growth have been recognised in HM The King’s New Year’s Honours List 2025.
Patrick Ronald Guy (Pat) Cauthery, Deputy Director of Aerospace and Defence (CBE) – for services to aerospace and defence exports.
Since joining UK Export Finance in 1993, Pat Cauthery has had a significant and sustained impact on UK aerospace and defence sectors, supporting billions of pounds in financial support for strategic UK exports. He serves as Head of the Aerospace and Defence team, which under his tenure has delivered record-breaking, complex and innovative transactions in support of UK exports.
Patricia Dolores (Pat) Pile, Facilities Manager (MBE) – for public and voluntary service.
Since joining in 1988, Pat Pile has been a vital member of UKEF and helped shape its working culture through her 35 years of service in the Facilities team.
Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said:
Both Pat Pile and Pat Cauthery have played a significant part in shaping UK Export Finance.
Over the last 35 years, Pat Pile has been a force of energy at UKEF, a friendly face to each person – whether visitors, new staff or old. Pat Pile’s resilience and strength as well as her warmth and positivity have helped make UKEF a vibrant place to work.
Pat Cauthery has led our aerospace and defence teams for many years during a UKEF career which spans over 30 years. Whether it’s our support for Ukraine or working to support some of the country’s biggest exporters and employers, Pat has helped ensure that our financing has been instrumental in enabling export growth in these key sectors.
Also recognised in The List is the work of former UKEF CEO David Louis Taylor, now CEO of the British Business Bank, who has been awarded an OBE for services to Business and Trade.
Between 2015-2022, Louis Taylor contributed to the significant growth and diversity at UKEF. During his time at the department, Louis sat on the Executive Committee and Board of the Department for International Trade (as it was then known).
