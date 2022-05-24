UK Export Finance
|Printable version
UKEF signs new export partnership with Saudi EXIM
UK Export Finance yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian export credit agency, Saudi Export-Import Bank.
UK Export Finance (UKEF) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian export credit agency, Saudi Export-Import Bank (‘Saudi Exim’).
The agreement provides a general framework that will enable the two agencies to combine their financial support to help UK and Saudi Arabian businesses secure export contracts anywhere in the world.
UKEF can now support the export of products from Saudi Arabia through its collaboration with Saudi Exim where a transaction also involves substantial trading opportunities for UK exporters in third countries.
Saudi Exim was established in 2020 and is one of the world’s newest export credit agencies, while UKEF was set up in 1919 as the world’s first. Therefore, UKEF will share its knowledge and expertise with its Saudi counterpart to assist in its development as part of the strong diplomatic ties between both countries.
UK Export Finance CEO Louis Taylor said:
This partnership is a major boost to our trading relationship and to businesses in both countries. By working with other export credit agencies from around the world we can open doors to suppliers from other countries to contribute to international projects, making the projects even better and our offer even more attractive to overseas buyers.
We already have strong trading ties with Saudi Arabia, with both nations home to some of the world’s leading companies. We are now working together to harness this expertise to create new export and investment opportunities in other markets that benefit both economies.
Saudi Export-Import Bank CEO HE. Saad Alkhalb said:
Saudi Arabia is diversifying its exports capability and intensely as part of Vision 2030 strategy. The two countries are already working closely together to strengthen trade ties to support the growth in export.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukef-signs-new-export-partnership-with-saudi-exim
Latest News from
UK Export Finance
UKEF supports delivery of Rolls-Royce-powered aircraft to EL AL24/08/2018 13:10:00
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox announces financing from UK Export Finance to support the sale of Rolls-Royce engines to Israel’s national carrier EL AL, supporting the growth of the UK aerospace industry.
Fox launches ambitious new Export Strategy to boost British businesses21/08/2018 11:07:00
New export strategy aims to increase UK total exports as a proportion of GDP to 35%.
Baroness Fairhead commits to boosting uptake of government-backed finance10/05/2018 11:05:00
Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion sets out government’s plans to put a world-class export finance offer at the heart of UK trade through UK Export Finance.
Dr Fox announces private sector ties to boost UK exports09/05/2018 14:10:00
Dr Liam Fox announces UK Export Finance initiatives to boost UK exports through deals with Atkins International and Dubai World Trade Centre.
UKEF supports export of Bombardier aircraft made in Belfast12/03/2018 09:25:00
Baroness Fairhead announces UKEF financing for the sale of C Series aircraft to Korean Airlines, supporting investment and jobs in Northern Ireland.
Dr Fox business boost for international trade visits24/01/2018 10:20:00
Opportunity for UK businesses to influence issues raised during overseas ministerial visits.
Businesses to access millions in government export support through partnership with high street banks12/07/2017 16:05:00
UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK’s export credit agency, will help many more businesses, both exporters and supply chain SMEs, access financial support through their banks.
UK government helps Northern Ireland businesses to sell overseas14/06/2017 12:32:00
Exporting is GREAT attends the Invest NI ‘Explore Export 2017’ tradeshow today.