UK-Egypt Strategic Partnership: 22 July 2025
A Strategic Partnership between the UK and Egyptian governments.
The UK and Egypt share deep, historic ties. We partner across multiple fields, from climate change to global security, trade and investment to tourism, underpinned by rich people-to-people and cultural connections. However, both countries aspire to strengthen this co-operation in pursuit of shared prosperity and greater regional and global security.
The Governments of Egypt and the UK have therefore committed to elevating the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. This commitment marks a significant milestone and will enable both governments to strengthen and systematise existing collaboration in line with shared interests and priorities such as trade and investment, irregular migration, regional security and responding to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The UK and Egypt will launch the Strategic Partnership during a visit to Cairo by the Prime Minister in the autumn of 2025. To unlock new mutual growth opportunities and strengthen economic ties, the Prime Minister and President Sisi will jointly chair an Investment Conference convening key British and Egyptian businesses.
The UK Government looks forward to building the Strategic Partnership with Egypt to enhance the prosperity and security of our citizens.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-egypt-strategic-partnership-22-july-2025
