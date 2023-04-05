Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
UK-EU police cooperation could halt without action on trade agreement, MPs warn
UK-EU cooperation on cross border policing could end if proposed changes to EU rules on police database information sharing enter into force without a deal to update the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
If the UK Government does not align with the EU’s proposed ‘Prüm 2’ proposals, UK police could be locked out of EU-wide databases and blocked from accessing critical biometric information on criminals operating in Europe, the European Scrutiny Committee has said. This could have significant consequences for the Government’s ability to target organised crime operating across borders.
In the Committee’s latest analysis of new or proposed EU laws that could impact the UK, Chairman Sir William Cash MP has written to the Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat MP, requesting clarity on how the Government intends to respond to the EU’s Prüm 2’ proposals and whether the status quo of cooperation remains an option. He asks the Government to confirm that it will publish a full impact assessment before taking any decision on changes to the TCA and underlines the need for effective Parliamentary scrutiny.
Since leaving the European Union, the UK has remained aligned with the EU on police cooperation through its trade agreement with the bloc, which replicates the earlier ‘Prüm 1’ rules. The EU’s proposed ‘Prüm II’ Regulation would expand cross-border police cooperation to include digital facial images, police records and possibly driving licences.
Under the terms of the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) the EU may suspend existing Prüm cooperation if the if the EU rules are “substantially” changed and the UK does not agree to have those changes reflected in the TCA.
In his letter, Sir William also raises concerns about the expanded scope of the ‘Prüm 2’ proposals. The proposed changes “would increase the amount of personal data that could be searched by automated means and shared with the UK’s law enforcement counterparts in the EU,” he writes. “As the pool of searchable data increases, so too does the risk of false matches and wrongful incrimination.”
Also in the publication:
North Seas Energy Cooperation
Significant steps have been made towards UK-EU cooperation on developing offshore renewable energy through the North Seas Energy Cooperation.
UK-EU electricity trading arrangements
Through its trade deal with the EU, the UK government committed to cooperating with the EU on trading electricity. Disagreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol slowed this goal, but more recently, progress has been made.
Standards for equality bodies
The Northern Ireland Protocol commits the UK government to ensuring that equality protections in Northern Ireland do not fall behind the EU’s core equality laws. The government is yet to make clear whether two proposed EU directives setting out minimum standards for national equality bodies responsible for enforcing these laws would require changes to equality laws in Northern Ireland.
Further information:
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/69/european-scrutiny-committee/news/194589/ukeu-police-cooperation-could-halt-without-action-on-trade-agreement-mps-warn/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Abductor states are weaponising citizenship of British nationals for geopolitical ends04/04/2023 11:05:00
Today the Foreign Affairs Committee publishes its report “Stolen years: combatting state hostage diplomacy”.
MPs lament NHS and Government complaints body’s “lack of ambition” to return to pre-pandemic service delivery levels31/03/2023 16:05:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has today published its report on the performance of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) from 2021-22.
Universal Credit and childcare costs: Work and Pensions Committee publishes Government Response to Report31/03/2023 15:05:00
The Government Response to the Work and Pensions Committee Report on Universal Credit and childcare costs has been published.
Greater support needed to realise ambitions of the National Bus Strategy, Transport Committee tells Government30/03/2023 17:30:00
The Transport Committee’s new report, ‘Implementation of the National Bus Strategy’ argues that while the Government’s 2021 National Bus Strategy was ambitious, full of good ideas and supported by extra, much-needed funding, the Government must maintain its focus to achieve it and build a network fit for the post-pandemic world with more investment in cashless payments, smart ticketing, priority bus routes and demand responsive services.
Urgent action needed to ensure opportunities of new health care restructure are realised, warn MPs30/03/2023 16:30:00
The Committee’s report into new partnerships aimed at delivering joined-up health and care services is calling for the Government and NHS England to address key concerns if an opportunity to deliver real change is to be realised.
Car parking charges and use of parking apps - Levelling Up Committee writes to Government Ministers30/03/2023 14:25:00
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, has written to Transport and Levelling-Up Ministers on a series of car parking issues, including the Government’s Private Parking Code of Practice, the National Parking Platform, and concerns that some motorists are being digitally excluded from the phasing out of pay-as-you-go parking meters.
Ombudsperson system needs greater human rights focus but dedicated Human Rights Ombudsperson not needed – report finds28/03/2023 16:25:00
Creating a dedicated human rights ombudsperson could risk creating overlap with the functions of existing bodies, a Joint Committee on Human Rights report has found.
STEM ambitions must be matched by commitment to diversity and inclusion, say MPs24/03/2023 15:20:00
The Commons Science and Technology Committee calls for action on underrepresentation in STEM “that truly moves the dial” in a new report.
National Security and Investment Act: Scrutiny deal agreed between Committee and Government23/03/2023 16:10:00
The Government and the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee have agreed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). It will give the Committee access to the information it needs to scrutinise the work of the Investment Security Unit (ISU) and the UK’s new system of screening investments for security risks.