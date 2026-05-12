UK-EU reset: Keir Starmer Speech following local elections

Following last week's local elections and the Senedd vote in Wales, Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a reset speech on 11 May morning. The speech contained some announcements on the UK's relationship with the European Union.

The Prime Minister set out key examples of the "bigger response" he believes the country now needs after the election results, alongside British Steel nationalisation and a broader offer for young people. Ensuring a stronger UK in Europe was one such key example.

"Britain at the heart of Europe"

The Prime Minister stated that "this Labour government will be defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe, by putting Britain at the heart of Europe", arguing that closer alignment will make the UK "stronger on the economy, on trade, on defence."

Starmer framed this as a deliberate contrast with both Reform UK and the Conservatives, accusing the previous government of having been "defined by breaking our relationship with Europe”. He grouped Europe alongside growth, defence and energy as the four areas where "incremental change won't cut it" and where the response now needed is materially larger than what was envisaged in 2024.

UK-EU Summit 2026

The most concrete announcement was the Prime Minister's commitment to use the next UK-EU Summit to "set a new direction for Britain" and to take "a big leap forward" with the EU across four pillars:

Trade

Economy

Defence

Security

Pressed on whether he would explore the UK rejoining the EU single market and/or customs union, Keir Starmer did not provide an answer but instead indicated that the UK-EU summit would serve as the ambitious foundation for ensuring that the UK rebuilds its relationship with the EU.

Youth Experience Scheme

The Prime Minister confirmed that the government will pursue "an ambitious youth experience scheme" with the EU, describing it as "an arrangement with the EU so that our young people can work and study and live in Europe." He framed it as "a symbol of a stronger relationship and a fairer future with our closest allies."

He also restated the government's record on having "restored the Erasmus scheme", positioning the youth experience scheme as the next step beyond that.

What comes next

techUK will pay close attention to the upcoming UK-EU Summit (likely to take place in either June or July 2026) to continue pushing for more ambitious cooperation on tech and digital issues between the UK and the EU. techUK believes this ambitious cooperation should take place through the establishment of a formal and forward-looking UK-EU Digital Partnership and will ensure it works with members to support that goal.