UK-EU Summit

This week, the Prime Minister will strike yet another deal that will deliver in the national interest of this country. It will be good for growth, good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently said:

“In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards, but by proudly taking our place on the world stage - strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.

“First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that’s jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising. More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.

“That’s what the British people voted for last year, and it’s what my government will deliver.”