Cabinet Office
|Printable version
UK-France Nuclear Steering Group Advances Progress Under Northwood Declaration
Statement given recently by the United Kingdom and the French Republic on Nuclear Policy and Cooperation.
Senior Officials and Military Personnel from the UK and France met in London to advance nuclear cooperation under the Northwood Declaration. The Nuclear Steering Group (NSG) - jointly chaired by the UK Cabinet Office and the Presidency of the French Republic - discussed the significant progress which had been made to deepen coordination between the independent deterrents of the UK and France.
The NSG noted the importance of any adversary which would consider threatening the vital interests of either nation knowing that they would be confronted by the combined strength of both forces. The NSG hailed the UK’s recent participation in France’s airborne nuclear exercise - Operation Rummy - as an indication of the two nations’ increased operational alignment.
They also discussed France’s “Forward Deterrence” initiative. The NSG emphasised the significant value that “Forward Deterrence” provided to European security and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic and the degree to which it further complicated the calculus of potential adversaries in addition to NATO.
Building on the success of the 2010 Teutates Treaty and the establishment of the UK-France joint testing facility, EPURE, the NSG also agreed to expand cooperation on a range of technical capabilities and to commence reciprocal use of sovereign trials facilities in respective countries.
The NSG reaffirmed shared UK-France commitment to uphold and reinforce the international non-proliferation architecture and to continuing substantive engagement with other Nuclear Weapons States, in particular through the Non-Proliferation Treaty review cycle and in the P5 Process, where France took over from the UK in September 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-france-nuclear-steering-group-advances-progress-under-northwood-declaration
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
United Kingdom-Norway Joint Statement of intent on Artificial Intelligence12/11/2026 16:30:00
A joint statement by the UK and Norway to deepen cooperation on AI, including compute, defence, AI security, and international governance.
Official warning issued to charity for “inflammatory” comments11/11/2026 16:05:00
The Charity Commission has issued an official warning to Lewisham Islamic Centre to improve its handling of speakers and events hosted at the charity’s premises
Sovereign AI and British Business Bank invest in British firm developing the next generation of AI hardware11/11/2026 15:15:00
UK Government’s Sovereign AI and the British Business Bank back Fractile - a Bristol and London based frontier AI hardware firm developing advanced chips
UK-France Nuclear Steering Group Advances Progress Under North11/11/2026 10:20:00
Statement by the United Kingdom and the French Republic on Nuclear Policy and Cooperation.
Sovereign AI puts cash and compute behind UK startup using AI to redefine chemistry05/11/2026 16:15:00
Potential Sciences, a British startup aiming to unlock the next big advance in how we use AI to design new medicines, has secured backing from Sovereign AI
Care workers, women returning to employment and builders to gain practical AI skills03/11/2026 16:10:00
Four Barnsley training projects will share over £800,000 to bring practical artificial intelligence skills into everyday workplaces.
More than two thirds of new Civil Service roles created in Places for Growth locations02/11/2026 13:10:00
Local communities across the UK are benefiting from Civil Service jobs coming closer to home, with four in five civil servants based outside London.
Minister launches new campus for National School of Government28/10/2026 09:20:00
New campus for the National School of Government and Public Services opened at York.