UK-French relationship strengthened as Defence Chiefs discuss Ukraine and European security with their French counterparts

Leading international efforts to build a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to support Ukraine’s future security, France and the UK yesterday continued top level defence engagements with a meeting of both nations Military Chiefs in London.

The heads of the defence forces for both countries, alongside the heads of the Armies, Navies and Air Forces, will be discussing UK and French efforts to galvanise the European response to the situation in Ukraine as well as the growing defence partnership between the two countries.

The third annual UK-France All Military Chiefs meeting comes at a pivotal time for European security and continues the acceleration of top level defence engagement around the Coalition of the Willing, where the UK and France have been leading discussions on how our military can support security guarantees for Ukraine’s future.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, yesterday said:

At this pivotal time for European security the third meeting of the British and French Chiefs of Staff should be seen as a sign of reassurance and commitment. Europe’s two leading nuclear powers are stepping up to forge a stronger and deeper partnership that has a vital foundational role to play in the security of the continent. Today’s deliberations will help shape the future of British and French military cooperation, and our shared efforts to support Ukraine with military aid now and after any peace deal. The combined convening power of Britain and France is immense. The political leadership of Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron is reflected in the military planning that is now underway between our respective staffs as we draw together a Coalition of the Willing from Europe and beyond.

This meeting comes after a series of high-level engagements hosted in both Paris and London, with the Prime Minister travelling to Paris and hosting leaders in London and the Defence Secretary conducting simultaneous visits to France as well as joining an operational planning meeting last week alongside the Prime Minister at the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ).

The UK Is also set to host further joint planning meetings at PJHQ in Northwood this week, where intensive discussions will continue over several days.

Joint Anglo-French efforts to build political alignment and collective agreement amongst Euro-Atlantic security actors is essential to ensure that any Ukraine deal is adequately defended. As the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have both clearly stated, a lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved if we provide real and credible security assurances to deter Putin.

The meetings will also provide an opportunity for dialogue ahead of UK-France Summit later in 2025. This summit will seek to enhance the 2010 Lancaster House Treaties on Security and Defence. These already provide the UK and France with a firm foundation of in-depth military cooperation, unmatched between European partners. The renewed treaties will be an ambitious refresh of our defence relationship and at this time of unprecedented challenge is vital to both of our security interests.

This work will aim to deliver the further integration of UK and French armed forces and include our shared Combined Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) concept, which has given the UK and France an unparalleled level of interoperability as allies.

