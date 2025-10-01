UK-Funded Behavioural Detection Training at Beirut Airport

The training took place over a three-week period, delivered in partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Security and Internal Security Forces.

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell attended last week the closing ceremony for Lebanese airport security personnel who successfully completed a UK-funded Behavioural Detection Training course at Beirut International Airport.

The training took place over a three-week period, delivered in partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Security and Internal Security Forces. It aimed to enhance airport safety for all passengers and counter threats such as terrorism, smuggling, and criminal activity. The training also included 18 female officers from General Security and Internal Security Forces.

British Ambassador Hamish Cowell yesterday said:

We are proud to support Lebanon’s efforts to strengthen airport security. The skills learned throughout the three-week training will help ensure the safety of all passengers, including the growing number of British tourists, business travellers, and British-Lebanese families. I commend the Lebanese security officers’ dedication especially during challenging times. The training has already shown results, with techniques reportedly used in a recent arrest related to a shooting incident. The UK continues to work closely with Lebanon to promote stability and security across key infrastructure ports of access.

Since its inception in 2018, the UK-funded Behavioural Detection Training programme has provided airport security teams with tactical skills to identify and disrupt potential terrorist threats. The initiative builds on the UK’s longstanding support to Lebanon’s border and airport security institutions. Through this collaboration, the programme has strengthened the capabilities of Lebanese immigration and security personnel in detecting terrorist activity at both border crossings.