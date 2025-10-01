Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK-Funded Behavioural Detection Training at Beirut Airport
The training took place over a three-week period, delivered in partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Security and Internal Security Forces.
British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell attended last week the closing ceremony for Lebanese airport security personnel who successfully completed a UK-funded Behavioural Detection Training course at Beirut International Airport.
The training took place over a three-week period, delivered in partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Security and Internal Security Forces. It aimed to enhance airport safety for all passengers and counter threats such as terrorism, smuggling, and criminal activity. The training also included 18 female officers from General Security and Internal Security Forces.
British Ambassador Hamish Cowell yesterday said:
We are proud to support Lebanon’s efforts to strengthen airport security. The skills learned throughout the three-week training will help ensure the safety of all passengers, including the growing number of British tourists, business travellers, and British-Lebanese families.
I commend the Lebanese security officers’ dedication especially during challenging times. The training has already shown results, with techniques reportedly used in a recent arrest related to a shooting incident.
The UK continues to work closely with Lebanon to promote stability and security across key infrastructure ports of access.
Since its inception in 2018, the UK-funded Behavioural Detection Training programme has provided airport security teams with tactical skills to identify and disrupt potential terrorist threats. The initiative builds on the UK’s longstanding support to Lebanon’s border and airport security institutions. Through this collaboration, the programme has strengthened the capabilities of Lebanese immigration and security personnel in detecting terrorist activity at both border crossings.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-funded-behavioural-detection-training-at-beirut-airport
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Israeli annexation of the West Bank cannot be allowed to happen: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.
E3 joint statement on Iran: activation of the snapback30/09/2025 10:25:00
Joint statement given recently (28 September 2025) by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on the activation of the snapback.
Iran’s nuclear escalation is a threat to international peace and security: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council29/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (26 September 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran.
The United Kingdom does not stand up for one nation’s rights, whilst ignoring others. But acts resolutely, with the UN Charter as our compass: UK National Statement at the UN General Assembly29/09/2025 10:25:00
Statement given recently (25 September 2025) by The Rt Hon David Lammy, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister, at the UN General Assembly General Debate of the 80th Session.
Russia’s actions and false accusations will not deter our steadfast commitment to Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE26/09/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland reiterates that Russia’s intensifying attacks in Ukraine show it is not serious about peace. The UK and our Allies will continue to support Ukraine in line with international law.
Moscow Mechanism report on Russian mistreatment of Ukrainian Prisoners of War: UK statement to the OSCE26/09/2025 11:10:00
UK calls on Russia to cease mistreatment of POWs, including torture and summary executions.
Without support from his enablers, President Putin would realise peace is his best option in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE26/09/2025 10:25:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday explained that support from Iran, DPRK and – most decisively – China, are an important factor delaying President Putin's realisation that he needs to get serious about peace in Ukraine.
We must ensure AI strengthens peace and security: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon David Lammy, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice and Deputy Prime Minister, at the UN Security Council meeting on Artificial Intelligence.
Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression is not just a test of Ukrainian resilience and security; it is an assault on the United Nations Charter and its most foundational principles: UK Statement at the UN Security Council25/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (23 September 2025) by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Co-Chairs' Statement following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan25/09/2025 13:20:00
Co-Chairs Statement from the African Union, the European Union, France, Germany and the United Kingdom following the Ministerial Meeting on Coordinating Efforts for De-Escalation in Sudan.