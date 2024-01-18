UK Health Security Agency
UKHSA and ONS release latest Winter COVID-19 Infection Study Data
- Office for National Statistics
UKHSA and ONS have today published the latest data from the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study, known as the Winter CIS.
Latest update
Winter COVID-19 Infection Study shows a continued decline in COVID-19 in England and Scotland.
The latest data from the Winter COVID-19 Infection Study, an epidemiological study run in partnership by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows a clear decline in the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in England and Scotland in the 2 weeks up to 10 January.
Analysis by UKHSA suggests that prevalence in the community is 2.3%, or around one in every 43 people. This represents a decrease in prevalence from 3.1% (one in every 32 people) in the previous report.
Positivity data from the ONS indicates that of the approximately 26,000 participants who reported LFD test results in the last reporting period, 1.9% tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 2.7% in the last report.
The most recent data shows a clear decline in prevalence in Scotland and most of the regions in England. This decline was also observed for the age groups between 18 to 74.
Professor Steven Riley, Director General for Data and Surveillance at UKHSA said:
This week’s data confirms the early signs of a decline in COVID-19 across the country that we saw in last week’s report. While this is welcome, it is important to recognise that this does not mean that the risk of becoming ill with COVID-19 has gone away. In previous years, we have sometimes seen a decline in early January followed by an increase over the next few weeks, so it remains important that we continue to do what we can to reduce transmission.
Those people who are most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can still receive a seasonal vaccination until the end of this month, and we urge anyone eligible who has not already done so to come forward. You can get a vaccine through your GP, by booking with a local NHS vaccination service, or you can find a COVID-19 vaccination walk-in site.
If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses, you should try to limit your contact with other people as much as possible, especially those who are older or more vulnerable.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-and-ons-release-latest-winter-covid-19-infection-study-data
