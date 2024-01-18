UKHSA and ONS release latest Winter COVID-19 Infection Study Data

UKHSA and ONS have today published the latest data from the Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Study, known as the Winter CIS.

Latest update

Winter COVID-19 Infection Study shows a continued decline in COVID-19 in England and Scotland.

The latest data from the Winter COVID-19 Infection Study, an epidemiological study run in partnership by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows a clear decline in the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 in England and Scotland in the 2 weeks up to 10 January.

Analysis by UKHSA suggests that prevalence in the community is 2.3%, or around one in every 43 people. This represents a decrease in prevalence from 3.1% (one in every 32 people) in the previous report.

Positivity data from the ONS indicates that of the approximately 26,000 participants who reported LFD test results in the last reporting period, 1.9% tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 2.7% in the last report.

The most recent data shows a clear decline in prevalence in Scotland and most of the regions in England. This decline was also observed for the age groups between 18 to 74.

Professor Steven Riley, Director General for Data and Surveillance at UKHSA said: