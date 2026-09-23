UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
UKHSA and PACE make new bacteria available to support research into tackling antimicrobial resistance
The collections cover bacteria identified as priority threats by the World Health Organization.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in collaboration with Pathways to Antimicrobial Clinical Efficacy (PACE), a partnership between Innovate UK, LifeArc, and Medicines Discovery Catapult, has made 5 new collections of drug-resistant bacteria available for researchers to order. This will allow new treatments and diagnostic tests to be checked against contemporary antimicrobial resistance (AMR) patterns seen in the UK and globally.
AMR happens when bacteria evolve to survive the drugs used to treat them, making some infections harder to treat. It is one of the biggest threats to global health. Resistance evolves quickly, so treatments developed against older bacteria may not work against the resistant infections seen in hospitals and clinics currently.
To check whether a new treatment is likely to work, researchers can test it against a panel of bacteria. Until now, few of these panels have reflected current resistance patterns, and getting access has often taken a long time before research could begin.
UKHSA identified and analysed the bacteria samples through its Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infections (AMRHAI) Reference Unit, drawing on its expertise in tracking antimicrobial resistance across the UK. The samples are now being made available through UKHSA’s National Collection of Type Cultures (NCTC), the UK’s longest-established collection of medically important bacteria.
These new panels address this gap, com prising of 145 bacteria collected in the UK mostly within the last five years. The panels cover bacteria identified as priority threats by the World Health Organization and include examples linked to urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and lower respiratory tract infections. Although collected in the UK, they reflect resistance patterns seen around the world.
The samples are available through UKHSA’s National Collection of Type Cultures, along with detailed scientific data to support researchers.
Professor Mark Sutton, Scientific Leader for Antimicrobial Resistance at UKHSA, said:
Antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest threats to health worldwide, and we need to develop new treatments and diagnostic tests just as quickly as resistance changes.
Working with PACE, we’ve created a panel of 145 up-to-date bacteria, now available through our National Collection of Type Cultures. These give researchers a resource that reflects the infections we’re seeing in hospitals and clinics today, helping them develop better treatments and tests, more quickly.
Dr Beverley Isherwood, Strategy Leader - Infectious Diseases at Medicines Discovery Catapult and PACE Programme Director, said:
Access to consistent, contemporary strain panels has long been a barrier for AMR innovators, particularly smaller companies who don’t have the resources to secure them independently. Working with the UKHSA, we have been able to draw on world-class UK infrastructure to remove that barrier for innovators globally, helping them to develop and validate new diagnostics and therapeutics more effectively and accelerate their path to the clinic.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-and-pace-make-new-bacteria-available-to-support-research-into-tackling-antimicrobial-resistance
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
Latest figures highlight ongoing Meningitis B risk for students10/09/2026 17:05:00
Freshers urged to get vaccinated with 2 doses before term starts.
Salmonella outbreak update10/09/2026 10:10:00
UKHSA, alongside the Food Standards Agency and other public health partners, continues to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella in the UK.
Invasive mosquito species detected in east London04/09/2026 10:10:00
UKHSA finds invasive Aedes aegypti breeding in east London, prompting enhanced surveillance.
AI sleep data could provide one-week early warning of flu and COVID-1903/09/2026 17:10:00
UKHSA study finds sleep app cough data can detect respiratory illness and signal outbreaks early.
UKHSA updates heat health alerts across England14/08/2026 16:05:00
An amber heat-health alert is now in place across all regions in England.
Newborn ICU admissions drop 50% in first full year of RSV maternal vaccine programme13/08/2026 09:15:00
While around 60% of women giving birth every month are vaccinated, UKHSA warns many thousands of babies still at risk.
UKHSA report shows 2,877 excess deaths caused by May and June heatwaves31/07/2026 11:20:00
The 2,877 excess deaths represents a significant increase on the 1,504 excess deaths observed in summer 2025.
Precautionary medical evacuation following a potential healthcare related exposure to Ebola22/07/2026 12:15:00
The UK government has worked with the NHS, the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and international health partners to medically evacuate a humanitarian worker who has been treating patients with Ebola in the DRC.