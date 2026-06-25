UK Health Security Agency
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UKHSA extends red heat-health alerts across England
The red heat-health alerts in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London, and East of England have now been extended.
Latest update
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended the current heat-health alerts until 11pm on Friday 26 June.
The red heat-health alert will now be in place for the South West, South East, London, East of England, West Midlands and East Midlands from 1am on Wednesday 24 June until 11pm on Friday 26 June.
All other regions of England remain under an amber alert for the same period.
Previous updates
22 June
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a red heat-health alert (HHA) for 6 regions of England. The West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London, and East of England will be under a red heat-health alert from 1am on Wednesday 24 June until 11pm on Thursday 25 June.
In addition, an amber alert has been issued for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber for the same period.
This is the second time a red HHA has been issued, the first having been issued in July 2022.
A red heat-health alert indicates that a severe heatwave could have impacts beyond health and social care with potential effects on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses, and indicates a risk to life for even the healthy population.
UKHSA will continue to work closely with the Met Office, the NHS and other government departments to assess the impacts of this hot weather.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA said:
Very hot weather is forecast across large parts of England in the coming days and we are urging health and social care services across the country to ensure they are prepared. It is vitally important that people understand the risk posed by high temperatures like these, and take steps to keep themselves and their friends, families and neighbours safe.
A red heat health alert indicates a risk to life for even the healthy population, but simple actions like staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, and keeping your home cool can make a big difference. It’s also important to look out for others, especially elderly relatives, neighbours, and those with underlying health conditions, to make sure they are aware of the forecast and following the necessary advice.
UKHSA guidance on staying safe in hot weather is available online. There you can find a full list of the groups who are especially at risk, as well as advice on keeping yourself and others safe during periods of hotter weather, such as:
- keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
- stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
- drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
- never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
- check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly
- try to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm when UV levels are highest – if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
- walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
- avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day
- make sure you take water with you if you are travelling
- take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down
- check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening – also check weather forecasts to see when it will be cooler
More information on common symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else experiences them are available on NHS.UK.
21 June
The heat-health alerts are extended and updated from 11am on Monday 22 June for all regions in England. Amber alerts will be in place for London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber regions while a yellow alert will be in place for the North East. The alerts will be in place until 11.00pm on Friday 26 June.
The current alerts will remain in place until then.
Previous
20 June
From 11am on Monday 22 June, all regions of England will be under a heat-health alert. Amber alerts will be in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, and London regions, while a yellow alert will be in place for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber regions. The alerts will be in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday 24 June.
The current alerts will remain in place until then.
18 June
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an updated heat-health alert (HHA) for parts of England, warning that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.
An amber heat-health alert is now in place for the East of England, South East, South West and London until 8pm on Tuesday 23 June.
A yellow heat-health alert is in place for the West Midlands and East Midlands during this time. Other regions of England are currently unaffected.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
Sustained periods of warm weather can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.
We are urging health and social care services in affected regions to ensure they are prepared, and reminding people to look out for elderly relatives, neighbours, and those with underlying health conditions, making sure they are aware of the forecast and following the necessary advice.
Simple steps such as staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest part of the day, and keeping your home cool are some of the key ways to help keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather.
UKHSA guidance on staying safe in hot weather is available online. There you can find a full list of the groups who are especially at risk, as well as advice on keeping yourself and others safe during periods of hotter weather, such as:
- keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- try to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm when UVlevels are highest. If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening. Also check weather forecasts to see when it will be cooler
- knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
The UKHSA data dashboard carries further detail on our Heat Health Alerting system, and on the potential impacts of increased temperatures, and more tips for coping in hot weather can be found on the NHS website.
26 May
The UKHSA heat-health alert for the South West has been escalated to amber from today (26 May).
Amber heat-health alerts are now in place for the South West, South East, London, East of England, West Midlands and East Midlands, while the North East and North West remain under yellow alerts.
The duration of the alerts have also been extended by 24 hours and will now remain in place until 5pm on Thursday 28 May.
Previous
22 May
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued its first amber heat-health alert (HHA) of 2026, warning that high temperatures over the coming days may put vulnerable people at increased risk and reminding health and social care services to prepare for further alerts over the summer as temperatures rise.
The current heat health alert in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East, and London regions will be escalated to amber from 2pm on Friday 22 May. This alert will remain in place until 5pm on Wednesday 27 May.
In addition, a yellow Heat-Health Alert will be in place for the North East, North West, South West, and Yorkshire and the Humber regions, and will be in place for the same period.
Under UKHSA and the Met Office’s Weather-Health alerting system, an amber Heat Health alert means that any impacts will likely include:
- increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations
- an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases
Dr Anya Gopfert, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
We know that even moderate heat can lead to serious health problems, especially for older people and those with certain health conditions, so it’s important that everyone takes simple precautions while enjoying the warm weather over the coming days.
If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.
There are simple steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:
- keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
- keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening
- knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
Our UKHSA data dashboard provides the latest details on HHAs currently in place and their duration, while our latest blog details how exactly heat impacts the body and what we can do avoid the negative effects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-red-heat-health-alerts-across-england
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