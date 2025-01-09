UK Health Security Agency
UKHSA issues Cold Weather Alert as low temperatures forecast
Amber Cold-Health Alerts are in place for all regions of England starting midday 2 January.
As of Thursday 9 January, the amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until 9am on Tuesday 14 January.
Previously, all regions were under an amber alert until midday on Sunday 12 January.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-cold-weather-alert-as-low-temperatures-forecast
