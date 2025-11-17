UK Health Security Agency
UKHSA issues Cold-Health Alert as low temperatures forecast
Cold-Health Alerts in place for all of England until the weekend.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the Yorkshire & Humber, North West and North East regions of England.
All other regions in England will be under a yellow alert from 12pm on Monday 17 November to 8am on Saturday 22 November.
Expected low temperatures are likely to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough. UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during periods of cold weather.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
This is the first prolonged cold spell of the season, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.
The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber Cold-Health Alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.
The Met Office may issue National Severe Weather Warnings (for example, snow and ice) with short notice, so you can take appropriate action. Check the Met Office website to see the National Severe Weather Warnings currently in place.
While the Cold-Health Alerts focus on health impacts of adverse weather for vulnerable groups in England – helping health and social services prepare – the National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) provides broader warnings on severe weather risks across the UK. Check the UKHSA Blog to see how Weather-Health Alerts differ from the NSWWS.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-cold-health-alert-as-low-temperatures-forecast
