UK Health Security Agency
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UKHSA issues first cold-health alert of winter 2026/27
A yellow cold-health alert has been issued for the North West and West Midlands regions.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first cold-health alert of the 2026/27 winter season. A yellow cold-health alert has been issued for the North West and West Midlands regions, running from 9am on Thursday 12 November until 12pm on Saturday 14 November. Other regions of England are currently unaffected.
Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, yellow cold-health alerts may be issued during periods of heat or cold which would be unlikely to impact most people but could impact those who are particularly vulnerable.
Low temperatures can result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increased risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases), and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough. UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during periods of cold weather.
Dr Anya Gopfert, Consultant in Public Health at UKHSA, said:
This is the first cold-health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season. Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable. We’re also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall. Keeping homes heated where possible and dressing warmly can help people stay safe and well during colder weather.
While the cold-health alerts focus on the health impacts of adverse weather on vulnerable groups in England, helping health and social care services prepare, the National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) provides broader warnings on severe weather risks across the UK.
Check the UKHSA Blog to see how Weather-Health Alerts differ from the NSWWS.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-issues-first-cold-health-alert-of-winter-202627
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