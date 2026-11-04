UKHSA launches human biomonitoring study

UKHSA is measuring PFAS and other chemicals in blood and urine samples to establish UK exposure levels and inform future health research.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is conducting a human biomonitoring study as part of a programme of work to improve understanding of levels of PFAS and other chemicals such as lead, arsenic and flame retardants, in the UK population and the potential implications for health.

PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals which have been used in a wide range of industrial processes and consumer products. Interest in PFAShas increased in recent years, with communities, researchers and governments seeking to better understand their persistence in the environment and any potential effects on human health.

UKHSA has recently published an evidence review examining the available research on PFAS and health outcomes and is undertaking biomonitoring work to establish baseline levels of PFAS in the UK population. The human biomonitoring study will involve analysing blood and urine samples collected through the existing Health Survey England to understand what substances may be present in the population and at what levels. The work will help establish typical background levels of PFAS exposure in the UK and contribute to the wider evidence base.

Alongside monitoring for PFAS, the samples will also be analysed for levels of lead, arsenic, bisphenols, phthalates and flame retardants. Initial findings from UKHSA’s biomonitoring programme are expected in 2027, which will help build a clearer picture of baseline exposures across the UK population.

Dr Edward Wynne-Evans, Director of Radiation, Chemicals, Climate and Environmental Hazards at UKHSA, said:

PFAS are an area of significant public interest and we understand the concerns people may have about these chemicals and what they could mean for their health. While PFAS can be detected in people, there remain important evidence gaps around what different levels of exposure mean for an individual’s long-term health. Our work is focused on helping to address those questions through research, biomonitoring and evidence reviews. The evidence available to date suggests that any health effects are likely to be limited. The strongest evidence from across the globe currently relates to possible associations with raised cholesterol and potentially lower birth weight, but further work is required to better understand these findings and their significance.

Alongside UKHSA’s work, the independent Committee on Toxicity is carrying out a detailed review of the available evidence on PFAS and health effects. UKHSA is also working closely with international partners, including organisations across Europe, to monitor emerging evidence and strengthen understanding of potential risks.

The government’s PFAS Action Plan sets out a precautionary approach to managing exposure. Measures have already been taken to reduce exposure to some PFAS compounds, including restrictions on their use in certain products and applications.

UKHSA is not currently recommending routine blood testing for PFAS.

Dr Wynne-Evans added:

When considering any medical test, an important question is whether the result will lead to a clear clinical action or intervention. At present, there is no established clinical intervention linked to a particular PFAS blood level. While testing can identify whether PFAS are present, there is currently insufficient evidence to determine what action should follow from a specific result. For that reason, routine testing is not recommended at this time.

Anyone concerned about their health should seek advice from their GP or healthcare professional.