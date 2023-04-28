UKHSA launches new Adverse Weather and Health Plan

The Plan, developed by scientists and public health experts, brings together and improves existing guidance on weather and health.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has launched a new combined Adverse Weather and Health Plan (AWHP) as part of a commitment under the climate change National Adaption Programme (NAP) to bring together and improve existing guidance on weather and health.

The AWHP will build on existing measures taken by UKHSA, the wider government, its agencies, NHS England and local authorities to protect people from the health effects of adverse weather and build community resilience.

Bringing together the previous Heatwave Plan for England, and the Cold Weather Plan for England, this new annual document will be underpinned by:

a collection of supporting scientific evidence, published in parallel

updated Weather-Health alerts developed in partnership with the Met Office

new and updated guidance and supporting materials, providing advice on how to stay safe during severe weather events, such as periods of extreme heat and cold

The AWHP was developed by scientists and public health experts in the UKHSA’s new Centre for Climate and Health Security, established to provide leadership to protect health in the context of a changing climate and provide a focus for partnerships and collaborations with academia, local authorities and other public sector organisations.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

The publication of this Plan demonstrates UKHSA’s commitment to keep the public healthy and safe by setting out the actions the government are taking to address the risks posed by climate change. It builds on existing measures taken by government, NHS England and local authorities to protect individuals and communities from the health effects of extreme weather. As we go forward, we will continue to update this ambitious Plan to ensure it is supported by strong and reliable evidence as we continue to tackle the public health threats posed by adverse weather.

Stephen Groves, NHS England Director of Emergency Preparedness and Resilience, said:

The NHS needs to be able to plan for and respond to a wide range of incidents and emergencies which could affect the public’s health or patient care, and this includes severe and adverse weather. We will be working alongside UKHSA, government and local authorities to ensure that robust plans are in place to ensure safe care continues to be available and to protect the public during any extreme weather.

UKHSA is working with the Met Office to create a new dedicated platform for heat health alerts to support the Plan, to be launched June 2023, and for cold health alerts to be launched by November 2023.

The dedicated platform for adverse weather and health events will see UKHSA move towards impact-based alerts, consistent with and complementary to the existing Met Office National Severe Weather Warning Service.

These alerts will contain information on the weather conditions expected in the coming days, an outline of the impacts that are expected and an overview of the regional impact assessment. They are underpinned by guidance advising NHS and social care organisations and professionals on the actions they should take to keep the public healthy and safe under different levels of alerts.

Will Lang, Head of Situational Awareness at the Met Office, said:

We are looking forward to working even more closely with UKHSA following the implementation of the new combined Adverse Weather and Health Plan. It is only by working in close partnerships with organisations like UKHSA that effective action can be taken when it matters. This Plan builds on the work we have already been doing together. The updated Weather-Health alerts will be complementary to and run alongside our National Severe Weather Warnings and will play a pivotal role in helping save lives, protect property and the economy as we all work to tackle adverse weather and climate change going forward.

Councillor David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

Severe and adverse weather has a big impact on our local communities, whether it be on our infrastructure or on the health of our most vulnerable residents. We now understand more about the impact that extreme weather can have on the health of our communities and councils have worked hard to help those who need it the most during these periods. As experts predict extreme weather will become more common in years to come, this Plan will help to co-ordinate organisations to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone from the effects of severe temperatures.

The updated supporting evidence also summarises a series of further actions that would support climate change mitigation and adaptation.

According to the report produced by the Climate Change Committee as part of the UK Climate Change Risk Assessment 3 (CCRA3), the projected total economic costs of heat-related mortality from climate change in England in this decade amounts to approximately £6.4 billion per year.

Furthermore, this report identified several early adaptation investments that deliver higher value for money. According to the Monetary Valuation of Risks and Opportunities in CCRA3, every £1 invested in heatwave planning or Weather and Climate Services could result in £10 in economic benefits.

Some of these benefits refer specifically to the adaptation measures detailed in the Plan, including heatwave planning, early warning systems and capacity building.