UKHSA - National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports published
Weekly national influenza and coronavirus (COVID-19) report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Flu surveillance up until end of week 52
Due to reporting delays and bank holidays over Christmas and New Year, findings should be interpreted with caution.
Swab positivity for flu* has decreased in week 52 compared to week 51 and is now at 23.6%; it is highest in 15 to 44-year-olds at 31.0%. However, the figure for week 52 remains higher than week 50.
Hospital admission rates and intensive care admission rates increased further in recent weeks. Hospital admissions increased in week 51 to very high activity levels. The rate in week 52 was in the medium activity range. Intensive care activity increased in week 51 before decreasing slightly in week 52 remaining within medium activity levels**.
Admission rates have increased in adults aged 85 and over (61.8 in week 52 and 66.2 per 100,000 in week 51 compared with 46.9 in week 50) and those aged 75 to 84 (31.8 in week 52 and 49.9 per 100,000 in week 51 from 24.8 in week 50). Hospitalisations among children under the age of five also remain high (14.4 per 100,000 down from 38.4 and 24.4 in the last 2 weeks).
Flu vaccine uptake is comparable to the previous 2021 to 2022 season in a number of cohorts, with 78.4% of 65-year-olds and over having received their flu vaccine, exceeding the World Health Organization (WHO) target.
For pregnant women, vaccine uptake is 33.2%, and for those under 65 years in a clinical risk group, it is 46.3%.
Vaccine uptake in 2 and 3-year-olds (39.9% and 42.3% respectively) is below that seen in the previous 2 seasons, but broadly comparable to the 2018 to 2019 pre-pandemic season.
*The percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory Datamart surveillance system.
**Influenza activity bands are set using an international standard method.
COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 52
Due to reporting delays and bank holidays over Christmas and New Year findings should be interpreted with caution.
Surveillance indicators suggest that, at a national level, coronavirus (COVID-19) activity has decreased across all indicators in week 52 of 2022 compared to week 51.
The COVID-19 hospital admission rate for week 52 was 10.71 per 100,000 population, a decrease from 11.79 in the previous week.
Hospital admission rates for COVID-19 are highest in the South East, with a rate of 14.29 per 100,000 population.
The COVID-19 autumn booster vaccination campaign commenced in early September. By the end of week 52, 64.1% of all people aged over 50 years old had been vaccinated with an autumn booster dose
Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:
In the week leading up to Christmas, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of people admitted to hospital with flu, with the highest levels of hospital admissions we’ve seen in at least a decade. Admissions were particularly high in the under 5s and those 65 and over.
I urge all those eligible to come forward for their free flu vaccination, which is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness. Uptake of the flu vaccine is particularly low in children aged 2 and 3 so if your child is eligible please urgently take up the offer.
COVID-19 also continues to circulate at high levels and anyone eligible for a booster who has yet to take it up should come forward.
Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water, catching coughs and sneezes in tissues and keeping your home well ventilated can also help stop viruses from spreading.
Try to stay home when unwell and if you do have to go out, wearing a face covering can help prevent germs spreading to other people. Don’t visit vulnerable people if you’re unwell.
RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) surveillance up until end of week 52
RSV overall swab positivity* decreased to 5.9% with positivity in under 5-year-olds at 13.5%. Decreases in positivity were seen in all age groups.
RSV admissions for the under 5s have also dropped but remain high. Hospital emergency departments continue to see many infants for bronchiolitis caused by RSV infection.
Learn more about RSV in our blog.
*Among people with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory Datamart surveillance system
Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:
RSV can be most severe for children under 2 – and particularly nasty for babies and those born prematurely. Please carry on with good hygiene habits to protect yourself and others from common seasonal illnesses. This means washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell.
If you are concerned your child has cold symptoms with unusual breathing or has trouble feeding, please contact your GP or NHS 111. If your child seems seriously ill, trust your judgement and get emergency care.
Norovirus surveillance up until end of week 51
Laboratory reports of norovirus have remained lower than the 5-season average pre-COVID-19 (2014/2015 to 2018/2019) and were 16% lower in weeks 50 and 51).
The number of reported enteric virus (EV) outbreaks also remained below pre-pandemic levels during weeks 50 and 51, with reports 61% lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period prior to the pandemic.
While overall EV outbreaks remain lower across all settings than during the same period in the 5 seasons pre-COVID-19, the majority of outbreaks in weeks 50 and 51 were reported in care home settings.
If anyone is concerned about their symptoms, contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone or visit the NHS norovirus webpage for more information
Learn more about norovirus in our blog.
Richard Elson, Head of Risk and Response, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety (One Health) Division at UKHSA, said:
Cases of norovirus are lower than in previous years, however, it is still important to protect yourself against the virus and prevent it from spreading. One of the best ways to protect against norovirus is by practising good hand hygiene. This includes thorough hand washing with soap and warm water regularly but especially after using the toilet or an episode of illness and before eating or preparing food.
Most people will make a full recovery within 1 to 2 days but it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, especially in the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.
If you do catch norovirus, do not go to work (especially if you work with food or vulnerable people), send children back to school or visit hospitals or care homes until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared. This will help you stop passing the virus on.
