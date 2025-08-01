UKHSA reminds public to stay tick aware this summer

The latest annual report on common animal-associated infections shows more than 1,500 cases of Lyme disease in 2024.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reminding people of the steps they can take to protect themselves against tick bites this summer, as the latest annual data shows that there were 1,581 laboratory confirmed cases of Lyme disease reported in 2024.

Case numbers fluctuate year on year and while cases have fallen by 5.2% in 2024 compared to 2023, the number of confirmed cases is likely an underestimate of the true burden of Lyme disease in England. It’s important to seek treatment as soon as possible if you start to develop symptoms of Lyme disease after a tick bite. Some people may not notice that they have been bitten as ticks are small and their bites rarely cause pain, which is why it’s important to check for ticks on all parts of the body soon after spending time outdoors this summer.

Lyme disease is an infection that can be acquired when someone is bitten by an infected tick. Not all ticks are infected and not everyone who is bitten by an infected tick will develop Lyme disease. To pass on the infection, the tick needs to be attached for many hours. You are unlikely to develop Lyme disease if you just see a tick crawling on you which has not yet attached and fed.

In those that do develop Lyme disease, a spreading ‘bullseye’ rash at the site of the tick bite is the most common symptom, which develops between 3 to 30 days after the bite. The rash does not occur in all cases and other symptoms include a fever, headache and fatigue, a facial droop, nerve pains and numbness or tingling in the hands or feet.

While cases were reported across all regions, most confirmed cases in 2024 were reported in people living in the South West, South East and London regions.

Cases of Lyme disease peak in the spring and summer months as the risk of exposure increases, which is why it’s important to be aware of the steps you can take to prevent being bitten over the next few months.

Lyme disease can be successfully treated with antibiotics so if you do notice these symptoms after a tick bite, it is important to contact your GP to ensure you receive prompt treatment if needed.

Christina Petridou, Consultant Microbiologist at UKHSA, said:

It’s really important that people continue to be tick aware this summer to protect themselves against Lyme disease. The disease is usually acquired when spending time outdoors in green spaces, which people do more of in the summer months. After spending time in nature, people should take precautions such as checking for ticks and promptly and safely removing them which will reduce chances of infection. While not all ticks carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease and not all bites will result in human infection, it’s still important to check for ticks when you return from outdoor activities. If you notice any symptoms like a spreading circular rash, flu-like symptoms, nerve pain or a droop on one or both sides of the face within a few weeks of being bitten by a tick, contact your GP or dial NHS 111.

To reduce your risk of tick bites, while walking in green spaces, stick to clearly defined paths and try to avoid brushing against vegetation where ticks might be present.

Also consider wearing clothing that covers your skin to make it more difficult for ticks to access a suitable place to bite.

Use insect repellent (for example DEET) and regularly check clothing or exposed skin so that you can spot any crawling ticks and brush them off. After spending time outside, it’s very important to check yourself, your clothing, your pets and others for ticks. Remove any attached tick as soon as you find it using a tick removal tool or fine-tipped tweezers. Fine-tipped tweezers are different from regular tweezers that might be used to remove eyebrow hair. They are very narrow and pointed at the tip and ensure that ticks are not squashed during removal.