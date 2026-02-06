UKHSA reminds travellers to Cape Verde to protect against gastrointestinal infections

In addition, UKHSA has also identified increases in cases of Salmonella associated with travel to Cape Verde.

New UKHSA data highlights cases of Shigella and Salmonella linked to travel to Cape Verde, a popular winter sun destination for British holidaymakers. As many UK residents prepare for February half-term holidays, with some heading to winter sun destinations, UKHSA is sharing advice to help families stay healthy and enjoy their trips.

An investigation led by UKHSA, together with other public health agencies, found that of the 158 confirmed Shigella cases reported since 1 October 2025 that are within this outbreak, 118 reported international travel. Of these, 112 (95%) travelled to Cape Verde, the majority to the Santa Maria and Boa Vista areas. Travel information for the remaining cases is not known.

In addition to this, UKHSA has also identified increases in cases of Salmonella associated with travel to Cape Verde. Since 1 October 2025, a total of 43 cases of Salmonella from 3 separate clusters identified using whole genome sequencing, have been linked to travel to Cape Verde.

Travellers are advised to visit the Travel Health Pro website, supported by UKHSA, which provides comprehensive information to help people plan their trip abroad safely for winter sun. Travel Health Pro has recently updated its guidance for those travelling to Cape Verde, including precautionary measures on how to protect yourself from gastrointestinal infections.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections, Food Safety and One Health at UKHSA, said:

February is a popular time for winter sun holidays and we want to help families make the most of their breaks by staying healthy. Taking a few simple precautions against traveller’s diarrhoea and food poisoning can make all the difference. The best way to avoid gastrointestinal infections, including Shigella and Salmonella, or passing them to others, is simply by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol gel – particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, and before eating or preparing food. Most episodes of traveller’s diarrhoea are short-lived, lasting for a few days. During an episode of diarrhoea and vomiting, it is important to prevent dehydration particularly for young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and those with pre-existing illnesses as they can develop complications. Continue to hydrate yourself with plenty of fluids and consider purchasing sachets of oral rehydration salt before travelling. If symptoms worsen or you have underlying medical conditions, please seek advice from your GP or pharmacy.

A new UKHSA study looking at travel-associated gastrointestinal infections highlights the importance of taking simple precautions when travelling abroad. The research found factors that can increase the risk of infections like Salmonella, Shigella, Giardia and Cryptosporidium. These include using local swimming pools, local water and sanitation conditions and possible infection from some foods linked to catered hotels from buffets and excursion/daytrip foods.

Travellers can reduce their risk of gastrointestinal infections by taking care with food, water and basic hygiene. If you develop diarrhoea, stay well hydrated and seek medical advice promptly, especially if you have a fever or notice blood in your stool. Key steps include:

choose food that is freshly prepared, fully cooked and served piping hot

in areas without a reliable clean water supply, drink only bottled or boiled water, (including when brushing your teeth) and avoid ice in drinks

eat only fruit you peel yourself and avoid salads that may not have been washed in safe water

people with weakened immune systems such as those on steroids and other immunosuppressive therapy should consider speaking to a healthcare professional for ’stand-by’ antibiotic treatment prior to travel

The Travel Health Pro website also has Country Information pages with specific health advice and vaccine recommendations for destinations worldwide.

If you need vaccines, malaria tablets or travel health advice, contact your GP, practice nurse, pharmacist or a travel clinic. Ideally, this should be 4 to 6 weeks before you travel but last-minute advice is still helpful.

It is also recommended to check Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advice on safety and security, travel warnings and entry requirements for your destination.