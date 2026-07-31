UK Health Security Agency
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UKHSA report shows 2,877 excess deaths caused by May and June heatwaves
The 2,877 excess deaths represents a significant increase on the 1,504 excess deaths observed in summer 2025.
Rapid early assessment by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during 2 notable periods of hot weather in May and June 2026, almost double the figure reported annually for 2025.
An estimated 753 deaths were associated with the May heat episode between 24 and 27 May and a further 2,124 with the June heatwave between 21 and 28 June. While these figures remain interim, they are already approaching the annual record reported by UKHSA in 2022.
The June heatwave lasted for 8 days and triggered a red heat-health alert. This was only the second time the highest level of alert has been issued in England, reflecting the exceptional temperatures recorded. Both May and June also broke Met Office monthly temperature records for England with 31.5C recorded at Kew Gardens on 26 May and 37.7C recorded at Lingwood, Norfolk on 26 June.
These findings demonstrate the importance of the heat-health alerting system, delivered in partnership with the Met Office, which provides early warning when temperatures are likely to have significant impacts on health and wellbeing. Heatwaves occurring earlier in the season can have a greater impact due to people, communities and services having less time to adapt to the warmer conditions.
To support partners in preparing and responding to these events, UKHSA recently published the updated Adverse Weather and Health Plan for England for 2026 to 2027.
Based on the interim data, it is likely that 2026 could see the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record, surpassing the 2,985 recorded in 2022. While the figures are indicative of the public health impact of the heatwaves, these numbers should be regarded as interim. UKHSA will publish finalised figures in the annual report in early 2027.
Dr Ross Thompson, Principal Environmental Public Health Scientist at UKHSA and author of the report, said:
These figures highlight the significant danger that very hot weather can pose to people’s health. This is particularly true for those who are more vulnerable including older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.
While the figures are interim, they suggest that, if we experience more periods of hot weather this summer, we could see the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record.
As the climate becomes warmer, we can expect periods of hot weather to become longer, more frequent and more extreme. That’s why it’s vital that individuals, communities and systems are prepared to deal with higher temperatures, and to ensure those most vulnerable to the heat are protected.
Health and Social Care Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
The sweltering heat has had a serious impact this summer on people’s health and on our NHS.
For many years, we have been used to winter pressures in our NHS and the need to support those who are vulnerable in the coldest weather. But now we are seeing the summer heat have an increasingly serious impact on the health of thousands of people, and on the pressures facing our NHS too.
My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones as a result of the long and intense heatwaves in recent months. And my heartfelt thanks go to the NHS staff, care workers and emergency responders who have worked tirelessly through these exceptionally busy and challenging months to protect and care for people affected by the heat.
As we move through the summer, it is so important for people to be able to look out for their health and help those who are more vulnerable to the hot conditions. Please don’t hesitate to seek help if you’re worried about your own wellbeing, or anyone else’s. A little care could make a lifesaving difference.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-report-shows-2877-excess-deaths-caused-by-may-and-june-heatwaves
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