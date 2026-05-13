UKHSA update on the hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

Latest information on cases including British nationals.

Latest update

The response to the outbreak of hantavirus linked to MV Hondius continues.

Plans are underway to support those who will shortly return home to isolate following their time at Arrowe Park.

Public health and clinical specialists have assessed each passenger’s individual circumstances, and, where it is safe and possible, tailored support packages will be provided to enable people to isolate at home. Health protection teams across the UK will continue to monitor and support everyone after they leave the facility, with daily contact throughout the isolation period to ensure they can isolate safely.

Over the coming days, the UKHSA will also support relocation of some contacts who are already isolating to places where they can safely self-isolate with access to appropriate specialist medical services. This includes 10 people from the UK Overseas Territories of Saint Helena and Ascension Island who will be brought to the UK to complete their self-isolation as a precautionary measure. This is because England’s NHS high consequence infectious disease network is well equipped to respond if they become unwell. Currently none of these contacts are symptomatic and this is precautionary to support communities in UK overseas territories. We will set out where they will isolate in due course.

UKHSA continues to work closely with public health teams in devolved administrations and UK Overseas Territories to identify and support those who may have had close contact with cases.

Arrangements are being made for a small number of individuals who have been isolating at home or elsewhere in England to be assessed at Arrowe Park.

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said:

We are grateful to the passengers for their cooperation and patience in what we appreciate has been a very unsettling period for all involved. As this first assessment period concludes, our priority remains to ensure everyone is safe and well supported, wherever they complete their isolation. Our teams will continue to be there for all of the affected individuals every step of the way. We would ask the media and the public to respect the privacy of the passengers and their families at what has been a very difficult and distressing time for everyone involved.

Previous updates

11 May

Clinical assessments and testing are now well underway at Arrowe Park on the Wirral, for passengers repatriated from the MV Hondius. They include 20 British nationals, alongside one UK resident German national and one Japanese passenger. Two British nationals have returned home on repatriation flights to the USA, which were organised by the USA. Another British national is due to return to Australia. A further 3 British nationals are being treated by medical teams outside the UK – one in the Netherlands, one on Tristan da Cunha and a third in South Africa.

Passengers will remain at Arrowe Park while they have clinical and public health assessments and testing. They will be fully supported and will have an assessment by and regular contact with NHS clinicians on site to check on their wellbeing. Strict infection control measures remain in place at the facility.

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said:

Clinical assessments and testing are now underway at Arrowe Park, and the staff there have once again shown outstanding dedication and professionalism in providing the highest standard of care. We are enormously grateful for everything they are doing. Passengers will continue to receive the full support of our teams and NHS specialists throughout their stay and beyond. We want to reassure both passengers and the wider public that robust arrangements are in place, and that everyone involved will be looked after every step of the way.

Passengers will be asked to isolate for up to 45 days, with regular testing and ongoing care provided by UKHSA and NHS teams. Daily contact with UKHSAhealth protection teams will continue throughout the isolation period to ensure passengers are supported to isolate safely.

Next steps for individuals leaving Arrowe Park Hospital safely whilst isolating from others will be determined on the basis of their individual circumstances, and all passengers will be fully supported throughout this process. Public health specialists from UKHSA and infectious diseases specialists from the NHS will assess whether passengers are able to safely isolate at home or whether an alternative suitable location will be arranged.

UKHSA continues to work closely with public health teams in devolved administrations and UK Overseas Territories to identify and support the management of individuals who may have had high-risk contact with cases. The risk to the general public remains very low.

10 May

The UK Government has worked with international partners to ensure the safe return of all remaining British nationals on board the MV Hondius, with passengers now safely transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital.

Twenty British nationals along with 1 German national, who is a UK resident, and 1 Japanese passenger from the MV Hondius are now being monitored at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral. Within a 72-hour period, these passengers will receive clinical assessments and testing. The UK Government repatriated the Japanese passenger at the request of the Japanese Government and they will complete their isolation in the UK in line with UKHSA guidance.

Strict infection control measures have been in place throughout the journey, with passengers, crew, drivers and medical teams all wearing necessary personal protective equipment such as face masks.

During the 72-hour period at Arrowe Park, public health specialists from UKHSA and infectious diseases specialists from the NHS will assess their current condition and determine where the passengers can suitably isolate. Passengers will be asked to isolate for up to 45 days upon their return, with regular testing and care provided by NHS and UKHSA.

During their isolation period, passengers will have daily contact with UKHSAhealth protection teams to check on their wellbeing and ensure that they are supported to isolate safely. The UK government will ensure those self-isolating are given the appropriate support.

UKHSA has worked with the public health teams in devolved administrations and UK Overseas Territories to trace any individuals who had potential high-risk contact with cases and will remain in close contact with these individuals for 45 days from the potential exposure.

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said:

We are pleased to confirm that all British nationals onboard the MV Hondius have now safely returned to the UK and are being supported by UKHSA and NHS medical experts at Arrowe Park, who have worked at pace to prepare for the safe arrival of passengers at the facility. Staff at Arrowe Park have once again demonstrated their commitment and professionalism in responding rapidly to a health emergency, and we are very grateful. Throughout this incident, we have worked closely with government departments including FCDO, DHSC, MHCLG and MOD alongside international partners to support the safe repatriation of British passengers. The safety and wellbeing of those passengers remains our priority. The risk remains very low for members of the general public.

Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said:

I want to thank all those who have worked to bring our British nationals home and the NHS workers now caring for them at Arrowe Park Hospital – their dedication and professionalism show our NHS at its very best. None of the passengers are symptomatic but we will monitor them closely over the next 72 hours at the hospital, as part of a precautionary isolation period. With no cases or symptoms among them and our stringent monitoring and isolation measures, the risk to the public remains extremely low.

9 May

The UK government continues to work with international authorities ahead of the return of British nationals from Tenerife to the UK, following the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship confirmed by the World Health Organization.

WHO confirmed late yesterday that there are now 8 cases – 6 confirmed and 2 suspected cases. One suspected case was discounted yesterday as tests confirmed they did not have hantavirus.

Three British nationals are included in the 8 cases: 2 have confirmed hantavirus and another 1 suspected. The 2 confirmed British cases are in hospital – 1 in South Africa and another in the Netherlands.

The third British national case disembarked from the ship on Tristan da Cunha as they live there. They are now being supported and monitored by health services on the island.

None of the British nationals on board MV Hondius are currently reporting symptoms, but they are being closely monitored.

The ship is expected to dock in Tenerife tomorrow (Sunday 10 May), where UK government staff will be on the ground ready to support the British nationals on board.

Further checks will be carried out by medical staff of all passengers and crew on board before they disembark. British Passengers and ship crew not displaying any symptoms of hantavirus will be escorted by UK government staff to an airport and a chartered flight will fly them back to the UK.

Infection prevention and control measures will be in place throughout the journey. Passengers, crew and medical teams boarding the flight will wear personal protective equipment such as face masks while journeying from Tenerife and during transit to facilities at Arrowe Park Hospital. Risk to the public in the UK will remain very low.

On arrival, passengers will be safely escorted onto dedicated transport and transferred to an isolation facility at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, where they will be taken to a managed setting to receive clinical assessments and testing as a precautionary measure. While at Arrowe Park and within the 72-hour period, public health specialists will assess whether passengers can isolate at home or they will isolate at another suitable location, based on their living arrangements.

The UK government is working closely with the UKHSA and NHS to ensure all returning nationals receive appropriate care and support.

All British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius will be asked to isolate for up to 45 days upon returning to the UK. UKHSA will closely support and monitor these individuals, with testing as required.

Follow up is already underway for individuals who may have been in contact with cases and have since returned to the UK or are in UK Overseas Territories. The UK government will ensure those self-isolating are given appropriate support.

The risk to the general public remains very low.

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said:

We continue to work at pace with our international partners to ensure the safe repatriation of British nationals from the MV Hondius. The safety and well-being of those on board remains our number one priority. Established infection control measures will be in place at every step of the journey, and passengers will receive full support throughout, including during their period of isolation. We recognise that this has been an incredibly difficult and unsettling time for those affected and their loved ones at home. As they prepare for their journey back to the UK, we ask the media to respect the privacy of passengers and their families during what remains a challenging time.

8 May

Statement from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)

The UK government continues to work with international authorities in preparing for the arrival of British nationals to the UK from the MV Hondius cruise ship where an outbreak of Hantavirus was confirmed by the World Health Organization.

Two British nationals have confirmed hantavirus, with an additional suspected case of a British national on Tristan da Cunha. None of the British citizens on board are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored.

The ship is expected to dock in Tenerife on Sunday, according to the latest updates from the Spanish Health Ministry. UK government staff will be on the ground ready to support the British nationals disembarking. British Passengers and ship crew not displaying any symptoms of hantavirus will be escorted by UK government staff to an airport and given free passage back to the UK.

FCDO and UKHSA teams will be on the ground to support these arrangements, bolstered by a Rapid Deployment Team sent from the UK. The FCDO is chartering a dedicated repatriation flight for British ship passengers and crew only. This flight will be free of charge.

UKHSA is working with partners to ensure the flight operates under strict infection control measures. Public health and infectious disease specialists from UKHSA and the NHS will be on board to monitor British Nationals whilst on the flight, to ensure that preventative measures are in place and to provide any care in the unlikely event that any passengers become unwell on the flight.

All British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius will be asked to isolate for 45 days upon returning to the UK and UKHSA will closely monitor these individuals, with testing as required.

Follow up is already underway for individuals who may have been in contact with cases and have since returned to the UK or are in in UK Overseas Territories. The UK government will ensure those self-isolating are given appropriate support.

UKHSA is aware of 7 British Nationals who disembarked the ship at St Helena on 24 April.

Two of those people have returned to the UK independently and are isolating at home in the UK. Neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms. They are receiving advice and support from UKHSA and have been advised to self-isolate.

Four of these individuals remain in St Helena. A seventh individual has been traced outside of the UK.

The FCDO is in direct contact with the ship and British nationals on board and has stood up consular teams across multiple countries to support British nationals. UK government is working very closely with international partners in response to this incident, including the cruise ship operator and the governments of UK overseas territories which were visited by the ship. UK government teams are working at pace to get medical support to all affected Overseas Territories. The Ministry of Defence has worked with UKHSA to provide vital diagnostic supplies, including PCR tests, which were delivered to Ascension Island via a military plane on 7 May.

The risk to the general public remains very low.

Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said:

This is an evolving situation, and we are working closely with partners to support British Nationals on board the MV Hondius. The risk to the general population remains very low and the public can be reassured that established infection control measures will be put in place at every step of the journey to ensure the safe repatriation of British passengers on board.

Further information on the repatriation of British nationals will be provided in due course.

6 May

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) continues to work with the World Health Organization (WHO), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and other international partners to prepare for the arrival of British nationals to the UK from the MV Hondius cruise ship where an outbreak of Hantavirus was confirmed.

Three people, including one British national, with suspected hantavirus have been evacuated from the Hondius in order to receive medical care in the Netherlands in co-ordination between the Cape Verde, UK and Dutch governments. UKHSA are in close contact with medical teams providing their care.

The remaining British nationals can now be repatriated once the ship docks at its next destination if they do not develop symptoms. None of the British citizens on board are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored. The FCDO is making arrangements for these individuals to return to the UK, where UKHSA is working with government to support them to isolate with regular testing and contact with healthcare professionals.

UKHSA is aware of two people who have returned to the UK independently having been on board the MV Hondius. Neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms. They are receiving advice and support from UKHSA and have been advised to self-isolate. UKHSA are supporting a small number of individuals identified as close contacts of those on the boat. They are being offered support and are also self-isolating. None are reporting any symptoms. The risk to the general public remains very low.

Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA said:

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak on board the MV Hondius. It’s important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission. UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support.

UKHSA is working closely with the FCDO, the Home Office, and Border Force to trace further individuals who may have been on the same flight as a confirmed case, in order to carry out public health risk assessments and ensure appropriate precautionary measures are in place.

Hantavirus is the name given to a group of viruses carried by rodents and transmitted by their droppings and urine. They can cause a range of diseases from mild, flu-like illness to severe respiratory illness. Infections in humans are rare and tend to occur in places where people and rodents coexist - most commonly in rural, agricultural settings, though the viruses can also sometimes be found in cleaning sheds, barns and holiday homes where rodents might have nested.

Most hantaviruses do not spread easily between humans, although person-to-person transmission has been observed in some cases involving particular strains. The World Health Organization is leading the international response to this incident and overseeing direction of the ship, including advising on how to minimise the risk of the disease spreading.

The FCDO is in direct contact with the ship and has stood up consular teams across multiple countries to support British nationals. UK government is working extremely closely with international partners in response to this incident, including the cruise ship operator and the governments of overseas territories which were visited by the ship.

Further information on Hantavirus can be found in the recent blog from UKHSA.