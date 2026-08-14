UK Health Security Agency
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UKHSA updates heat health alerts across England
An amber heat-health alert is now in place across all regions in England.
Latest update
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended the current amber heat-health alert (HHA) for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, London and East of England until 10am on Saturday 15 August. All other regions in England remain under an amber alert until 9pm today, Friday 14 August.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-updates-heat-health-alerts-across-england
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