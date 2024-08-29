UKHSA warns of back to school measles surge

The measles vaccination is part of the NHS Routine Childhood Immunisation Programme – with one dose offered at one year and a second dose at 3 years 4 months.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is today issuing an urgent call to parents to ensure their children catch up on missed vaccinations before they head to the classroom, as the Agency scales up the Childhood Immunisation Marketing Campaign across England amid fears of a further surge in measles cases as the new term begins.

The campaign, delivered by UKHSA in partnership with the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England, will remind parents and carers of the risk of their children missing out on protection against serious diseases, including measles, whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio.

Since Autumn 23 there have been a number of major measles outbreaks in the West Midlands, North West and London with sporadic cases across the country – resulting in the highest number of cases in England since 2012.

This prompted the launch of wide ranging MMR catch-up activities targeting communities with low uptake led by NHS and other partners between August 23 and April 24, for children who missed MMR vaccines.

An MMR Evaluation Report published today by UKHSA assesses the impact of the catch up activity. This shows that parents are coming forward and there has been a significant increase in MMR uptake, particularly among deprived and ethnic communities. The report shows between August 23 and April 24:

The NHS has delivered 180,000 additional doses, with over 51,000 of these given to children aged 5 or under

over 13% of previously unvaccinated children aged 5 years or under were vaccinated with MMR1 during the campaign period compared to baseline

a 4.9% increase in uptake of MMR2 in Black, Black British, Caribbean, or African children aged between 3 years 7 months and 5 years

However, MMR uptake rates are still too low in some areas in England and there is still potential to see outbreaks, particularly as children start mixing more on starting or returning to school.

Measles spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools. It can be a very nasty illness and in some children can be very serious, leading to hospitalisation and life-long complications and tragically even death in rare cases. Getting vaccinated not only gives children protection but it also helps to prevent the spread of the disease and protect those more vulnerable.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said:

As a mum and doctor it is especially tragic to see kids suffering when these diseases are so easily preventable. Two MMR jabs offer the best and safest protection against measles. If unvaccinated, children are at risk of serious illness or life-long complications. No parent wants this for their child. It is encouraging that parents, whose children have missed vaccines are now coming forward, but we are a long way from ensuring all are protected and safe. And importantly vaccination is also about not spreading the disease to others who may be more vulnerable. Measles is highly infectious and is still circulating in many areas across the country. It only takes one case to get into a school or nursery where many children are unprotected for numbers to suddenly surge. Our campaign will be visible across multi-media channels and sees children urging their parents to get them protected. Parents should check their child’s vaccinations Red Book to ensure they are up to date with MMR and all their vaccines. If unsure, contact your GP practice, who can check and provide the vaccinations your child needs. Don’t put it off, please act today.

The campaign will share the urgent message that “if children aren’t vaccinated, they’re not protected” with parents across the country for the next six weeks. This will go live as the new early years settings and school term begins, in an attempt to prevent a rise in measles cases similar to that seen in October 2023.

The emotive campaign delivers a powerful message told from the perspective of children about the rising risk of childhood diseases. Parents and carers will see the campaign across broadcast TV, on demand and community TV as well as radio, outdoor posters and social media. It is running with higher coverage in London, the West Midlands and the North West where vaccine uptake is lowest.

Davina Barrett, a mother from Walsall, has spoken of her shock at how seriously ill her three-month-old baby was after catching measles. Three-month-old Ezra was rushed to hospital after developing a red spotty rash. Within a few hours he was suffering breathing difficulties and developed pneumonia. Very young infants are at highest risk of severe illness and developing life-long complications from measles, but they are not able to receive their first MMR vaccine until they are aged one, so they can only be protected by ensuring those around them who can, are vaccinated.

Davina is now urging parents to vaccinate their children against the disease and protect those most vulnerable like Ezra. Davina said:

We were so shocked at how bad Ezra got quite quickly. The rash spread rapidly and covered his entire body. Seeing him struggling to breathe and being hooked up to oxygen was awful. I had no idea measles could make babies so ill. Parents need to know that they are not just protecting their own child, but that the MMR vaccine could save the life of a baby like Ezra who is too young to have his own protection. Measles can be nasty but it’s entirely preventable.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening, said:

The NHS is clear that measles can be really dangerous and so it is critical that children get vaccinated. So far, NHS efforts have led to thousands more young people getting protected, with over 13% of previously unvaccinated children under the age of five getting protected, but we know there is more to do. We are encouraging parents to come forward if their children are not fully protected and have been invited by their GP.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:

Measles cases have spiked significantly in recent years and can spread quickly among those who are unvaccinated. It can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Vaccines are our best form of protection, and it is vital that children receive all their vaccinations. With the autumn term just around the corner, I am urging all parents to catch up on any missed jabs to keep children safe as they return to the classroom or nursery.

Over the past decade uptake levels of childhood vaccines offered through the routine NHS vaccination programme in England have been falling across all vaccines, including those that protect against whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, meningitis and diphtheria – with England no longer having the levels of population immunity recommended by the World Health Organization that is needed to prevent outbreaks. Crucially, lower vaccine uptake within communities is directly linked to wider health inequalities.

Encouragingly, the MMR Evaluation also found that by the end of April 2024: