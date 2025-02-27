Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
UKIFS seeks exceptional talent to shape the future of fusion
UKIFS launches search for exceptional talent to shape the future of fusion energy
UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), the organisation responsible for delivering the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) programme, is excited to launch the recruitment process for seven senior technical roles that are central to the future success of the programme.
The positions we’re recruiting are:
- Deputy Chief Engineer
- Head of Tokamak Machine
- Design Chief Architect Engineer
- Head of Engineering Assurance
- Head of Whole Plant Performance
- Head of Engineering – Fuel Cycle
- Head of Engineering – Power & Cooling
The people appointed to these roles will be key to the successful delivery of the technical programme, adding significant weight to the senior leadership team within the programme.
STEP is the programme to deliver the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant, targeting 2040 and a path to the commercial viability of fusion, as a safe, low-carbon and near-limitless energy source. The key objectives of the programme are to demonstrate net energy production from fusion as well as fuel self-sufficiency and a route to plant maintenance for future fusion power plants.
This recruitment drive marks the beginning of a significant expansion of roles across the programme, with many more expected through the year.
All positions can be based at either Culham Campus in Oxfordshire, or the West Burton site in Nottinghamshire.
Paul Methven - CEO of UKIFS and Senior Responsible Officer for STEP said:
UKIFS is a new and exciting organisation, working to prove that fusion energy can make a meaningful difference to address climate change and energy security, by delivering net energy. This is a project that really could change the world, place the UK in the lead of a key global technology and generate real economic value for the country.
We are very excited to be launching our search for these roles, which are fundamental to the technical success of the project and are looking forward to receiving applications from people working in these areas of engineering, not only those in fusion but across adjacent industries.
We’d love you to join us.
About UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd
UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) Group, responsible for the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) programme to deliver the UK’s prototype fusion energy plant.
Targeting first operations in 2040, UKIFS will lead STEP’s integrated delivery team to design and build the prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton, a former coal-fired power station site in Nottinghamshire.
To sign-up for updates about STEP, visit: step.ukaea.uk or follow our social channels @STEPtoFusion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukifs-seeks-exceptional-talent-to-shape-the-future-of-fusion
