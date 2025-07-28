UK–India Free Trade Agreement: What It Means for the UK Tech Sector

After more than three and a half years of negotiations, the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was signed on 24 July 2025. It marks a major step forward for India’s trade policy - its most ambitious bilateral deal to date - and is a significant geopolitical signal for the UK as well.

For India, this FTA represents an important evolution. It includes provisions on digital trade, services, public procurement, and innovation that go beyond its prior commitments in trade agreements. For the UK, it opens access to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, home to a vibrant digital sector and a deep talent pool.

However, when compared to the UK’s own trade policy precedent - established in recent FTAs with Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan - this deal presents a mixed picture for the UK’s technology sector. Some areas meet or mirror UK standards. Others fall short in terms of ambition, legal enforceability, and liberalisation. That should not however come as a surprise as India’s domestic digital policy has traditionally veered towards protectionism.

As techUK CEO Julian David put it:

“techUK welcomes the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement as a pivotal step in strengthening commercial ties between our two thriving technology sectors. The agreement provides a valuable foundation for deepening digital trade, supporting innovation, and unlocking new market opportunities for UK tech businesses. Together with the Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership and the Tech Security Initiative, these agreements reflect the strategic importance of trusted international cooperation in building secure and resilient technology ecosystems. The success of these initiatives will ultimately lie in their implementation, and techUK looks forward to working closely with government to help our members seize the opportunities they create."

What the Agreement Means for UK Tech

1. Digital Trade (Chapter 12)

✅ What’s Good

Recognises the legal validity of electronic contracts, e-signatures, and open government data.

Critically, Article 12.7 provides explicit protections for source code and algorithms, stating: “Neither Party shall require the transfer of, or access to, source code of software or algorithms expressed in that source code, owned by a person of the other Party, as a condition for the import, distribution, sale or use of that software...”

This matches the UK's precedent standard and aligns with modern digital trade norms.

❌ Where It Falls Short

No binding commitment to free cross-border data flows.

No prohibition on data localisation requirements.

No commitment to the moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions (e.g. downloads, streaming, SaaS).

Digital Trade Chapter is excluded from binding dispute settlement, reducing enforceability.

2. Trade in Services & Mobility (Chapters 8 and 10)

✅ What’s Good

Provides increased market access to UK services.

Commitments on temporary movement of professionals (e.g. business visitors, intra-corporate transferees).

Framework for future mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

❌ Limitations

India retains sectoral restrictions and licensing requirements, particularly in IT and digital services.

Less comprehensive than UK’s negative list approach used in other FTAs.

3. Innovation Cooperation (Chapter 14)

✅ What’s Good

Establishes a cooperation framework on emerging technologies, digital skills, R&D, and start-ups.

Recognises the role of innovation in driving economic development and trade.

❌ Limitations

No binding commitments or structured mechanisms (e.g. Strategic Innovation Dialogue, deliverables, timelines).

Innovation chapter is cooperative in tone, but non-enforceable and lacks institutional follow-through.

4. Telecommunications (Chapter 11)

✅ What’s Good

Provisions for non-discriminatory access, licensing transparency, and interconnection rights.

Encourages independent regulation and reasonable access to telecom networks.

❌ Limitations

Contains broad exceptions for public policy and security.

Does not guarantee competitive access or transparent pricing in the way UK precedent texts do.

5. Intellectual Property (Chapter 13)

✅ What’s Good

Confirms adherence to TRIPS standards.

Includes general protections for copyright, patents, trademarks, and enforcement cooperation.

❌ Limitations

No significant reform to Indian IP enforcement or patent systems relevant to UK tech firms.

6. Government Procurement (Chapter 16)

✅ What’s Good

India commits - for the first time in a bilateral FTA of this scope - to opening parts of its central government procurement market to a foreign partner.

Includes obligations on transparency, non-discrimination, and fair treatment for UK suppliers.

❌ Limitations

Many strategic sectors and sub-national entities are excluded.

Practical access may be limited by local content requirements, procedures, or bureaucratic barriers.

7. Regulatory Cooperation and Dispute Settlement (Chapters 24–25, 29)

✅ What’s Good

Commits both sides to Good Regulatory Practices: transparency, stakeholder engagement, publication of regulations.

Supports regulatory alignment over time.

❌ Limitations

Digital Trade chapter is not covered by binding dispute settlement in Chapter 29.

Without enforceability, key digital commitments become aspirational rather than actionable.

​Conclusion

The UK–India FTA is a landmark diplomatic success, particularly in getting India to open up its procurement market and acknowledge the strategic role of digital and innovation policy in economic growth.

But for UK tech businesses, the deal is foundational, not transformational. It lacks binding commitments on data flows, localisation, and enforceability in digital trade - elements that are core to the UK’s modern FTA model.

Still, it creates an institutional framework for progress and it is the right signal in an increasingly fragmented global digital market. If both sides invest in implementation - via working groups, digital dialogues, and innovation policy convergence - this FTA can become the launchpad for deeper, future-facing tech cooperation.