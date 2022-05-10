WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
UK-India free trade deal must lower trade barriers and ensure resilient supply chains says CBI and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
The CBI, Britain’s biggest business organisation, and its counterpart in India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), representing over 300,000 businesses, will set up a new joint group, UK-India Industry Taskforce, to increase cross industry collaboration and to push the UK-India trade deal over the line.
In a recent visit to India the Prime Minister announced a free trade agreement (FTA) is likely to be completed October this year. With negotiations between India-UK government underway a focus on reducing the barriers to trade, cutting tariffs, and supporting firms to export will help consumers and businesses alike particularly in the face of cost-of-living crisis.
The UK’s world-leading renewable sector in particular could play an integral role in India’s transition to clean energy. India has committed to get 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Reducing tariffs on green exports such as solar, onshore, and offshore wind, could open new opportunities for firms in India.
- More broadly, securing a free trade agreement with India could almost double UK exports to India.
- Boost Britain’s total trade by as much as £28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK regions by £3 billion
As part of a Memorandum in Understanding (MoU) between the CBI and CII, the group will provide a critical forum for discussion to ensure an FTA works to the benefit of businesses in both countries. The group will provide continual oversight and meet ahead of key milestones to take views on trade-offs, breakdown barriers to market access and help feed in on-the-ground business intelligence at a ministerial level in India and UK.
Welcoming the new Commission announcement, CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria, yesterday said:
“A free trade agreement with the world’s fastest growing economy is now within touching distance, and to clinch that deal a focus on lowering barriers to trade is now essential.
“For example, on renewables, we have an opportunity to export UK’s expertise in clean tech. A deal has the potential to drastically lower tariffs on wind turbines parts that are currently as high as 15 per cent.
“More broadly, a deal anchored in slashing tariffs, improving the ability to move talent across borders as well as data, will unlock plenty of prizes across a host of sectors from services and life sciences to tech and innovation.
“I look forward to working with CII on this new taskforce to strengthen our ties across trade, investment, climate and health as our countries recover from the twin shock of Covid and the Ukraine crisis.”
Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), yesterday said:
“The Memorandum of Understanding we sign today is the continuation of the long standing relationship between CII and CBI. This partnership is an opportunity to address shared concerns, identify common interests and foster greater understanding and to develop capacity to address the issues of economic and global concerns.
“The collaboration between CII and CBI will cover joint efforts in specific areas such as Advancing Technology and Digitalization, Climate Change & Sustainability, Multilateral collaboration, alignment on FTA and education. As we build upon this renewed partnership today we are eager and excited to be working together with a focused approach”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Two-thirds of voters in the West Midlands think government “hasn’t done enough” to help with rising cost of living - TUC poll reveals10/05/2022 16:05:00
Two-thirds (65 per cent) of those who voted in Thursday’s local elections in the West Midlands think the government “has not done enough” to help with the rising cost of living - according to a new poll published yesterday (Monday 9 May) by the TUC.
LGA - Over 18,000 affordable houses lost in office-to-residential conversions10/05/2022 10:40:00
More than 18,000 affordable houses have been lost as a result of office-to-residential conversions under permitted development, the Local Government Association warns.
LGA - Council-maintained schools outperforming academies – new research reveals10/05/2022 09:40:00
Schools that stay with their council are more likely to perform better than those that convert to an academy, a new report for the Local Government Association has revealed.
CBI NI responds to Assembly election result09/05/2022 16:05:00
CBI NI recently (07 May 2022) responded to Assembly election result.
CBI responds to South Yorkshire Combined Authority Mayoral Election09/05/2022 13:33:00
CBI recently (06 May 2022) responded to South Yorkshire Combined Authority Mayoral Election.
BME unemployment rate over twice as high as white workers – with gap widening through pandemic09/05/2022 12:15:00
New analysis by the TUC published recently (Friday) has revealed the unemployment rate for BME workers is more than double that of their white counterparts.
Nearly three-quarters of people think government “hasn’t done enough” to help with rising cost of living - TUC local election day snap poll reveals06/05/2022 16:05:00
Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of those who voted in the local elections think the government “has not done enough” to help with the rising cost of living – according to a new poll published by the TUC yesterday (Thursday).
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rates decision06/05/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Bank of England interest rates decision.
Emergency budget needed instead of rate rise, says TUC05/05/2022 16:05:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell has commented on the decision by the Bank of England to raise the Bank Rate to 1%.
SME manufacturers lose optimism in face of rising costs - CBI survey05/05/2022 12:15:00
The UK’s SME manufacturers faced the sharpest drop in optimism in the three months to April 2022 since the onset of the pandemic, with new orders growth weakening and survey record-high growth in both costs and prices.