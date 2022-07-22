Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
UK-India trade deal must not be rushed as securing improvements to India's business environment is key
In its report on the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA), published today, the International Agreements Committee notes that India’s growing economy and expanding middle class with an appetite for specialised education, insurance and healthcare services, provide significant opportunities for UK businesses and the services sector. It therefore welcomes the negotiations but warns that they pose significant challenges that are not adequately reflected in the Government’s Negotiating Objectives or wider strategic approach.
- Report: Scrutiny of international agreements: UK–India free trade agreement: Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives
(HTML)
- Report: Scrutiny of international agreements: UK–India free trade agreement: Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives
(PDF)
- Summary of conclusions and recommendations
- Inquiry: UK-India trade negotiations
- International Agreements Committee
The report
India’s historically protectionist policies, different regulatory approaches and business practices, mean that overcoming barriers would require, in many areas, changes to India’s domestic legislation, which would likely be difficult to secure and be a lengthy process to implement. They ‘include the practice of requiring businesses to make ‘facilitation payments’, different administrative requirements at national and state level, a lengthy application process for business permits, a complex tax regime, low levels of contract enforcement and limited IP protections.
The committee therefore questions the arbitrary Diwali deadline set for the conclusion of the negotiations, cautioning that the Government could risk giving up a good deal for a fast one by setting a time ambition over and above content.
In fact, although the Government has emphasised that it intends to conclude an agreement that is comprehensive, it is unclear how comprehensive that agreement can be given India’s challenging regulatory and business environment. The Government has not set out what areas it would prioritise for inclusion—especially if negotiations were to become protracted. The Government should clarify its intentions in this regard.
Because the Government’s Objectives do not take sufficient account of the Indian context, they can come across as overly ambitious or unrealistic, with some (for example on procurement) seeming particularly unattainable.
It is also hard to judge the Objectives given their lack of specificity—and there continues to be a lack a context for them. The Government has failed to produce an overarching trade policy showing how trade fits into its foreign, defence, environmental and domestic objectives. For example, there is an opportunity to use the trade relationship to strengthen cooperation on climate mitigation measures and support the decarbonisation of India's economy, but this is not reflected in the Negotiating Objectives. Similarly, given India’s reluctance to support the international sanctions against Russia, it is unclear whether the Government is planning to factor this into the UK’s trade relations with India. The Committee again has urged the Government to publish a comprehensive trade policy that provides a framework within which all negotiations can be conducted.
The committee remains concerned about the adequacy of the information shared with the devolved administrations regarding matters that are reserved, such as tariff liberalisation for sensitive goods. It is calling on the Government to ensure that consultation with the devolved administrations is comprehensive, transparent, detailed and timely, and that their views (including on matters that are not devolved but touch on devolved competences) are represented throughout the negotiations.
Chair's comments
Baroness Hayter, Chair of the International Agreements Committee said:
“A growing economy, as well as a growing middle class and consumer market, make India an attractive trading partner for the UK. The UK Government, however, must not accept a poor agreement simply to meet a deadline.
“We have noted that the aspirations in the Negotiating Objectives are particularly challenging because some would require changes to India's own cultural and legal approach, which are unlikely to be achieved, or would take a long time.
“We reiterate our recommendation that the Government should publish a trade policy, showing how trade links into broader foreign policy, security, defence and other domestic objectives, as well as labour, women's and human rights, and the environment. This will enable trade policy to be understood in relation to other priorities and enable us to assess the impacts and trade-offs.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/448/international-agreements-committee/news/172275/ukindia-trade-deal-must-not-be-rushed-as-securing-improvements-to-indias-business-environment-is-key/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Energy security and net zero delivery plan needed, says Lords report21/07/2022 15:33:00
The Economic Affairs Committee publishes its report ‘Investing in energy: price, security and the transition to net zero’.
Support for Ukrainian refugees – Clive Betts, Levelling-Up Committee Chair writes to Refugees Minister21/07/2022 11:38:00
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has written to Lord Harrington, Minister for Refugees, regarding the Government’s support for Ukrainian refugees and asking for an update on the Government’s progress in enabling people to switch from the family scheme to the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Social housing tenants’ complaints of ‘uninhabitable homes’ must be addressed20/07/2022 11:25:00
The condition of some social housing in England has deteriorated so badly as to be unfit for human habitation, and social housing providers must significantly improve their complaint handling process, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee in a report published today.
Public services workforce at “breaking point”19/07/2022 16:05:00
The Public Services Committee publishes its report “Fit for the Future? Rethinking the public services workforce”, which examines the challenges facing the public services workforce and outlines an action plan to ensure its sustainability for the future.
Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report on BBC future funding18/07/2022 15:33:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report Licence to change: BBC future funding.
Government must prioritise common frameworks to maintain effectiveness of the Union, says Lords committee18/07/2022 11:38:00
The Common Frameworks Scrutiny Committee recently published its second report, Common frameworks: an unfulfilled opportunity?
Official apology sought in recognition of lasting suffering caused by adoption practices in 1950s-1970s involving unmarried mothers - JCHR15/07/2022 15:33:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to issue a formal apology to unmarried mothers who had their babies taken for adoption in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
MPs seek your suggestions for new inquiry in science and technology15/07/2022 11:38:00
The Commons Science and Technology Committee yesterday launched an open call for potential topics of inquiry in the areas of science and technology.
Treasury Committee calls for a renewed, coordinated focus on long-term growth to bolster the UK economy13/07/2022 12:10:00
In a report which will make essential reading for the new Chancellor, the cross-party Committee of MPs expresses concern at the ‘chop and change’, a risk of fragmentation and lack of long-term thinking in economic strategy, following the abolition of the Industrial Strategy and its replacement with the Plan for Growth.