UK-Indonesia: joint statement

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, the Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Her Excellency Retno L.P. Marsudi, met on 19 April 2022 in London.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Truss and Foreign Minister Marsudi reaffirmed their shared commitment to elevate the UK-Indonesia partnership to new heights, both bilaterally as well as through various multilateral settings including by supporting Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022 and its forthcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.

Foreign Secretary Truss and Foreign Minister Marsudi have previously discussed the importance of further strengthening their partnership of equal footing to tackle challenges including climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and conflict and migration, through an Indonesia-UK Partnership Roadmap that will serve as a guide for strengthening cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

In this regard, Foreign Secretary Truss and Foreign Minister Marsudi welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations between the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia on the UK-Indonesia Partnership Roadmap 2022-2024.

The Roadmap comprises a vision and action strategy for a forward-looking relationship bound by a strategic partnership for mutual benefit and respect for both countries and their people. It covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and digital economy; defence and security including counter-terrorism and cyber; climate change, low carbon and sustainable development; research and innovation, life sciences, health and education; and regional and multilateral interests.

They agreed to endorse the Roadmap and underlined the importance of following up with concrete actions that will benefit the people of the two countries. They agreed to review the progress of the Roadmap at the Partnership Forum to be held next year.