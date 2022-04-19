Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK-Indonesia Partnership Roadmap 2022 to 2024
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi agreed a Partnership Roadmap, to provide a framework for UK-Indonesia relations.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi met on 19 April 2022. They launched the UK-Indonesia Partnership Roadmap, which sets out a shared ambition to turbocharge our strategic partnership.
The roadmap sets out enhanced political, security and defence cooperation that supports a secure, prosperous and stable Indo-Pacific region. It aims to boost the UK-Indonesia relationship across a range of sectors, from trade and investment, to climate change, science and global health.
