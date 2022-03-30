UK-Japanese collaboration to address COVID-19 challenges

UK-Japanese social science and humanities projects to address the challenges presented by the global pandemic.

The Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) have jointly awarded 10 collaborative research projects.

These projects will focus on supporting global efforts to manage the effects of the pandemic, including:

its impact on the labour market

the mental health implications for children and parents

the impact on the future sustainability of culture

how the pandemic is affecting public trust in institutions

the impact of the increased reliance on video conferencing technologies for deaf people.

Each project team will involve researchers from both countries who have chosen to collaborate in areas of mutual strength and joint interest.

International collaboration

Professor Alison Park, Interim Executive Chair of ESRC, said:

We are delighted to collaborate with the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science to fund these projects. Together they demonstrate the breadth and relevance of the social sciences and humanities in tackling global issues arising from the pandemic. These awards will strengthen partnerships between the UK and Japanese research communities and encourage interdisciplinary working and capacity building. Most importantly, the projects will bring fresh perspectives to bear on many issues of major public and policy interest, providing valuable research evidence that can be used in decision making to bring about positive change.

Strength of UK-Japan research partnerships

Professor Christopher Smith, Executive Chair of AHRC, said:

These projects bring together the humanities and social sciences to help capture the complexity of our experiences during the pandemic. This collaboration demonstrates the value and enduring strength of UK-Japan research partnerships across the humanities and social sciences. They demonstrate how committed AHRC, ESRC and JSPS are to understanding the challenges and opportunities facing policymakers and practitioners as we emerge from the pandemic and their insights will play a vital role in driving our post-pandemic recovery towards more equitable cultures and societies.

Fostering excellent young researchers

Doctor Susumu Satomi, President of JSPS, said:

JSPS is happy to have this platform to work with ESRC and AHRC in supporting joint research projects that seek to bolster the sustainability of societies. Amidst this unprecedented global pandemic, researchers from the UK and Japan are drawing upon the multifaceted knowledge and wisdom rooted in the humanities and social sciences as they strive to tackle and solve prevailing issues. These joint projects are not only important in terms of spawning future research advances and boosting research capacities but moreover can be pivotal in fostering excellent young researchers who will play active roles in global arena and in strengthening further research networks between the UK and Japan.

Addressing pandemic issues

This is the second UKRI initiative run in collaboration with JSPS following a successful previous opportunity focused on the life and environmental sciences.

While this opportunity was open across the entire breadth of the social sciences, arts and humanities, there was a coronavirus (COVID-19) steer, with applicants being asked how to:

address challenges

exploit opportunities presented by the pandemic.

The programme is being funded by the UKRI Fund for International Collaboration. This fund is intended to enhance the UK’s ability to build and strengthen partnerships with global research and innovation leaders.

UKRI, through AHRC and ESRC, is contributing £3.5 million and JSPS is contributing ¥300 million towards these projects.