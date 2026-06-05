UK-led Operation Interflex enters new phase of specialist training for Ukraine

June 2026 will mark four years of Operation Interflex, a UK-led multinational training programme that has trained more than 63,000 Ukrainian personnel as infantry soldiers, leaders and instructors.

The fifth year of the successful and highly valued programme will herald a new phase of specialist training designed to build long-term capability.

New training framework will incorporate helicopter instructor training, which saw the first trainees graduating last month, as well as other training including medical and engineering.

Today the new phase of the UK’s training support for Ukraine has been announced, which sees an expansion into specialist areas including aviation, medical, engineering and logistics.

Operation Interflex launched in the wake of Putin’s full-scale, illegal invasion of Ukraine. Its original mission was to deliver basic infantry training at pace and at scale, enabling Ukrainians with little or no prior military experience to defend their country against Russia’s unprovoked aggression.

Over the past four years, Interflex has developed into a highly successful and valued internationally recognised training programme. Supported by personnel from 13 partner nations, it has delivered basic infantry training alongside leadership and instructor courses. In addition, it has delivered bespoke mental resilience training to 375 Ukrainian combat psychologists since 2024.

Since its inception 63,000 Ukrainians have completed Interflex training, including 11,000 military instructors, providing a vital boost to Ukraine’s own training system.

As it enters its fifth year, Interflex will transition into a new, unified framework, bringing all UK‑led training for Ukraine, in the UK and overseas, under a single name. In line with the changing requirements of the AFU, the programme will move away from large‑scale infantry training and towards specialist and advanced training designed to build long-term capability.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Now in the fifth year of Putin’s brutal war, it is clear that Ukraine’s training needs have evolved since 2022. It is therefore right that the UK’s training offer evolves too. As Operation Interflex marks its four year anniversary, we are entering a new phase that builds on its success and agility to deliver long‑term specialist skills such as pilot, medical and engineering training. In doing so, we are helping ensure Ukraine’s Armed Forces are better equipped to meet future challenges independently and effectively. With eyes on the Middle East in recent months, Putin wants us to be distracted, but Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage and nothing will distract us from continuing to stand with them for as long as it takes to secure peace.

Commanding Officer of Operation Interflex, Colonel Andy Boardman, said:

The opportunity to work with a large multinational coalition of nations, dedicated Ukrainian linguists, and personnel from across Defence on such an important task has been enormously rewarding. The output has been remarkable, injecting over 63,000 trained soldiers into the Ukrainian military and exposing partners to the evolving nature of the modern battlefield. Since 2022, Operation Interflex has repeatedly evolved to meet the changing needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and this is simply the latest demonstration of that agility as the UK maintains its commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Today’s announcement builds on the 100‑Year Partnership agreement signed between the UK and Ukraine, which formalised long-term defence and non-military cooperation.

The announcement follows last month’s first graduation of trainees from a course now moving under the Interflex framework. Ukrainian pilots have completed the UK’s first helicopter instructor training with more trainees arriving soon as part of a long‑term plan to help Ukraine build its own pilot training system.

The UK continues to play a leading international role in supporting Ukraine. Alongside France, the UK is jointly leading the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine’s future security. On 15 April, Defence Secretary John Healey co‑chaired the 34th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting with Germany, working closely with NATO allies and partners beyond NATO.

In total, the UK has committed up to £21.8 billion in support for Ukraine, including £13 billion in military support (which includes the £2.26 billion ERA loan contribution), up to £5.3 billion in non-military support, and a £3.5 billion export finance cover limit.