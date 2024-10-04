Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
UK-Mauritius deal to protect national security – safeguarding the operation of strategic military base
- Also published by:
- 10 Downing Street
UK and Mauritius have reached a historic agreement to secure the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia
- UK government yesterday agreed a deal with Mauritius to settle historic sovereignty claims, protect our national security and close a potential illegal migration route
- Deal ensures long term secure operation of the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, a vital facility for maintaining international security
- Agreement protects UK interests and those of international partners, with strong US backing
The UK and Mauritius have reached a historic agreement to secure the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, which plays a crucial role in regional stability and international security.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure, following a political agreement between the UK and Mauritius.
The agreement underpins the UK’s steadfast duty to keep the country safe, with the operation of the military base unchanged, in an increasingly volatile world.
The previous government started negotiations on the future of BIOT/Chagos Archipelago, but years after the negotiations began issues have remained unresolved.
The agreement is strongly supported by international partners including the United States, which has joint operation of the strategic military base.
Without yesterday’s agreement, the long-term, secure operation of the military base would be under threat, with contested sovereignty and legal challenges - including through various international courts and tribunals.
The agreement demonstrates the UK Government’s commitment to safeguarding global security and averting threats to peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean and wider Indo-Pacific. It sees Mauritius assume sovereignty over BIOT, with the UK authorised to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius on Diego Garcia.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:
This government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges.
Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future. It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.
Diego Garcia has also seen a small number of vulnerable migrants arrive since 2021, subsequently launching asylum claims. The agreement will shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, with Mauritius taking responsibility for any future arrivals.
This week’s political agreement is subject to a treaty and supporting legal instruments being finalised. Both sides have committed to complete this as quickly as possible.
Notes to Editors
- Negotiations began under the previous government in 2022. This week’s deal comes after 11 rounds of negotiations with the previous government and two rounds of negotiations with the current government.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-mauritius-deal-to-protect-national-security-safeguarding-the-operation-of-strategic-military-base
