UK-Morocco Joint Communiqué: Strategic Dialogue 2025

The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom enter an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and sign a series of agreements driving mutual growth and security.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita received the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon David Lammy MP, in Rabat on 1st June 2025. Mr. Bourita and The Rt Hon David Lammy co-chaired, on this occasion, the 5th session of the Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue. Following productive talks between the two Ministers, the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have secured a historic agreement to enhance their bilateral relationship.

A historic partnership between two Kingdoms rooted in shared values

1 . The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are bound by one of the world’s oldest diplomatic relationships, dating back over 800 years. From the first recorded contact between both Crowns, in the early 13th century, to present day exchanges, the longstanding and enduring ties between Moroccan and British Sovereigns have formed the bedrock of this unique alliance.

2 . Their Majesties King Mohammed VI and King Charles III continue to anchor Moroccan-United Kingdom ties. Their leadership has continuously fostered the stability and high-level commitment necessary to develop an ambitious, forward-looking strategic partnership.

3 . The privileged ties between both Kingdoms rest on a solid foundation of shared values and converging interests. From the Treaty of Peace and Commerce, signed over 300 years ago, to the UK-Morocco Association Agreement, which passed into effect in 2021, trade and economic cooperation continue to grow from strength to strength. People-to-people connections and flourishing cross-cultural exchanges nurture the bonds of friendship and mutual respect that ensure the resilience and growth of this relationship.

4 . Both countries reaffirmed the paramount importance of a rules-based international order and the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and their constant position on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, the non-use of force for the settlement of conflicts and their support for the principle of respect for self-determination.

Securing a Historic Agreement: Ushering in a New Era of Bilateral Relations

5 . Building upon this exceptional shared history and its many bilateral achievements, the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland seek to usher in a new era of comprehensive and genuine strategic partnership. To this effect, both Ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening collaboration across all dimensions: political, diplomatic, security, economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

6 . Marking a significant step towards a pioneering partnership fit for the future, the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reaffirm their shared objectives in the realms of security, conflict resolution, green growth and socio-economic development, for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

7 . The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland pledge to act as partners to jointly address regional and global challenges, and to uphold the principles ​​of peace, security, tolerance, and human rights. In this spirit, the two countries intend to optimize existing bilateral frameworks and adopt an ambitious, enduring roadmap across issues of common interest.

Western Sahara: Supporting Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

8 . The UK recognises the importance of the question of Western Sahara for the Kingdom of Morocco and follows closely the current positive dynamic on this issue under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

9 . As a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, the United Kingdom agrees with Morocco on the urgent need to find a resolution to this long-held dispute, which would be in the interest of the parties. The stalled nature of the political process and ongoing conflict prevents the region from realising its full social and economic potential and hampers regional integration, security and development. The time for a resolution and to move this issue forwards is long-overdue, and would strengthen the stability of North Africa and the relaunch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration.

10 . Both countries support, and consider vital, the central role of the UN-led process to bring the parties together and move the issue forward to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution and reaffirm their full support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Mr. Staffan de Mistura. To this end the UK is ready, willing and committed to lend its active support and engagement to the Personal Envoy and the parties to reach such a solution to this dispute.

11 . In that context the UK, in encouraging the relevant parties to engage, urgently and positively, with the UN-led political process, considers Morocco’s autonomy proposal, submitted in 2007 as the most credible, viable and pragmatic basis for a lasting resolution of the dispute.

12 . The UK and the Kingdom of Morocco expressed their shared conviction that renewed efforts were urgently needed to support the PESG in the search for a solution, underlying that the only viable and durable solution will be one that is mutually acceptable to the relevant parties, and is arrived at through compromise. They committed themselves to this goal, in the belief that, with goodwill on all sides, a solution could be found very soon. To that end, the UK will continue to act bilaterally, including economically, regionally and internationally in line with this position to support resolution of the conflict.

13 . The two Ministers discussed how to move the question forward, and, in that context, the UK welcomed Morocco’s willingness to engage in good faith with all relevant parties, to expand on details of what autonomy within the Moroccan State could entail for the region, with a view to restarting serious negotiations on terms acceptable to the parties.

Enhancing bilateral cooperation: strengthening collective security, advancing green growth and deepening people-to-people bonds

14 . The Kingdom of Morocco and the UK agree to strengthen their bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Strategic Dialogue, the Association Council, the Security Dialogue and the informal Human Rights Dialogue.

15 . In the field of security, the Kingdom of Morocco and the UK commit to enhanced efforts to address national security concerns. Both parties committed to increased collaboration on counter-terrorism and its root causes, including the return and rehabilitation of foreign terrorist fighters, tackling online radicalisation, counter-unmanned aerial systems (drones), cybersecurity and risks posed by Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies in particular their potential malicious use, security of critical infrastructure and major international events. Ministers agree that strengthened security cooperation in counterterrorism, illegal migration and serious organised crime will enhance mutual resilience from these threats and that this will be underpinned by an agreed information and intelligence exchange. In this regard, the UK welcomes Morocco’s election as Interpol Vice-President for Africa, reinforcing its role as a key player in both regional and international security efforts.

16 . In the field of Defence, the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will continue to work together to strengthen their defence cooperation, built upon the foundations of a dynamic programme of activity, agreed at the annual Joint Military Commission. With both the Kingdom of Morocco and the UK being Atlantic maritime nations, the two countries agreed to look for opportunities to strengthen maritime collaboration. Both sides agreed to deepen Defence industry cooperation and partnership, including investments in industrial projects, leveraging UK Defence industry expertise and resources to deliver cutting-edge capabilities.

17 . On bilateral trade, the Ministers applauded the expansion of economic ties, which reached £4.2 billion in 2024, doubling since the entry into force of the UK-Morocco Association Agreement in 2021. Building on this positive momentum, both parties expect this new partnership to drive further trade growth, create quality jobs and reduce costs for consumers.

18 . The Parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining and expanding economic ties, paving the way for deeper collaboration and continuity of trade. The UK especially welcomes the support to strengthen public procurement co-operation between the parties.

19 . They acknowledged the importance of intellectual property to the UK’s export economy, and expressed support of efforts to safeguard the Moroccan market from counterfeit and low-quality imitation goods. In this regard, the two sides agreed to examine the registration of a list of UK geographical indications in Morocco, ensuring the protection of emblematic quality products.

20 . Both parties welcomed the efforts to reach a decision on rules of origin and the progress made on the agricultural review, aimed at improving market access and enhancing trade. Their finalization will mark a major step in strengthening the UK-Morocco Agreement and deepening a fair and mutually beneficial partnership.

21 . Both Ministers recognise the untapped investment potential between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and agree to work together to unlock new investment opportunities. In this context, they commit to establishing a Morocco Business Alliance, driven by the private sector.

22 . Morocco also welcomes UK Export Finance’s £5bn commitment to support new business across the country. The UK and Morocco discussed the coverage of UK Export Finance. The UK can consider supporting projects in Western Sahara subject to meeting UKEF’s due diligence requirements. The UK recognises Morocco as a key gateway to Africa’s socio-economic development and reaffirms its commitment to deepening engagement with Morocco as a partner for growth across the continent.

23 . Regarding the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the UK reiterates its congratulations to Morocco on its successful bid to co-host the tournament. Morocco welcomes the UK Government’s technical support and efforts to promote associated commercial opportunities for UK businesses across the value chain. Both Ministers expressed their commitment to collaborate on priority infrastructure projects ahead of the tournament, including by utilising support from the UK Government, where relevant and jointly agreed, as well as expertise from the UK supply chain.

24 . In the field of water, climate and energy transition, both parties will enhance efforts to unlock green growth projects, remove barriers to clean energy deployment and connectivity, and mobilise climate and sustainable finance, including through the Energy Transition Council, the Breakthrough Agenda, and the Powering Past Coal Alliance. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland recognises Morocco’s pioneering leadership in renewable energy and sustainable development, and its strategic efforts to become a regional energy and sustainable mining and fuels hub. Both sides commit to work closely on sustainable water management, building on Morocco’s national strategy for water resilience, and jointly encourage broader international financing and political backing for water security and climate action ahead of COP30. The UK welcomes Morocco’s support for, and participation in, the UK-led Clean Power Alliance. Both countries welcome the new collaboration of the UK Met office and Morocco’s Direction Generale de la Meteorologie as a positive example of collaboration on climate and related environmental services.

25 . In the healthcare sector, the Ministers discussed Morocco’s ambitious plans to expand its national capacity and to achieve universal health insurance. Morocco welcomes the UK’s support in advancing this goal, noting agreements between public and private bodies to strengthen partnership across hospital building, medical equipment supply, and teaching links.

26 . Both parties commit to further deepening their cooperation in education, scientific research, and innovation, including through the promotion of mobility for students, researchers, and faculty, the establishment of co-financing mechanisms for joint research, and the expansion of British university campuses in Morocco. The UK welcomed Morocco’s announcement of automatic recognition of UK higher education qualifications for Moroccan students studying in the UK, as well as its intention to facilitate the establishment of UK higher education institutions and recognise UK degrees delivered in Morocco. Morocco recognises the UK as a partner of choice in its efforts to expand English language education and will match-fund the UK’s current annual investment in British Council pre-service training programmes for English language secondary school teachers and inspectors.

27 . They welcomed the Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) which will give new impetus to the bilateral partnership and deepen collaboration in several areas of common interest including healthcare, water, energy, transport, defence and procurement.

28 . The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland welcomes and is supporting the major reforms undertaken by Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic society and economy. Both countries note the constructive cooperation between the Bank of England and Bank Al-Maghrib in areas such as cyber security, regulatory alignment, and Central Bank Digital Currency. Both parties will continue to collaborate – alongside relevant multilateral institutions – by sharing expertise and advancing cooperation in financial policy reforms, climate risk, financial stability, and economic diplomacy.

29 . Furthermore, the UK commends the progress achieved by Morocco in the field of human rights under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, both at the national level and on the international stage. The UK congratulated Morocco on its successful presidency of the United Nation’s Human Rights Council in 2024, and both Ministers welcomed Morocco’s participation at the UK’s Wilton Park Conference on Women’s Political Empowerment in January 2025. They also welcomed the second UK-Morocco Informal Dialogue on Human Rights, held in Rabat on 30 April 2024, during which the two countries discussed areas of mutual interest, including freedom of expression, empowerment of women, media freedom, and judicial reforms. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to empowering women and girls across all areas of bilateral cooperation and confirmed their intention to hold a third session of the dialogue before the end of 2025 in London.

30 . Both parties welcome the burgeoning cultural and sport exchange, and the people-to-people ties that underpin this partnership. Both nations will support emerging cultural spaces and festivals, youth and community engagement, and friendly matches between their national football teams.

31 . The two Ministers celebrated the increase in people-to-people contacts between the two kingdoms. Given the record number of Moroccan and British visitors in both directions, and in line with the strengthening of bilateral relations, they agreed to build on existing visa processes and to make meaningful improvement for visitors from both countries.

Fostering cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest

32 . The UK regards Morocco as a credible and trusted partner, playing a key role in promoting stability and development at both the regional and international levels.

33 . The UK welcomed Morocco’s efforts through initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to progress peace, stability and socio-economic development in Africa, notably, notably, “the Initiative of the Atlantic African States Process”; and the “International Royal Initiative to facilitate access for Sahel countries to the Atlantic ocean”. Both parties expressed their concern about security threats in the Sahel region, the proliferation of non-state actors, and reports of multiple human rights violations. Both parties consider that the fight against violent extremist organisations in the Sahel requires a holistic response that includes development, trade and investment and the protection of the civilian population alongside security. Both parties agreed to explore cooperation on these issues in this regard.

34 . With regard to the Middle East, the UK commends the key role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee. Both countries reaffirm their shared commitment to advance a comprehensive peace in the region, including by building on our close cooperation to support regional stability. Both sides reiterate their support for a two-State solution, leading to a safe and secure Israel living alongside a sovereign and viable Palestinian state, based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as a shared capital.

In the context of the UK Foreign Secretary’s visit to Morocco, and following the Strategic Dialogue with His Excellency Nasser Bourita, several agreements have been signed to deepen ties between the two kingdoms, driving mutual growth and security.

The following have been agreed:

2030 World Cup Government to Government Partnership Agreement, signed between the UK Department of Business and Trade, and Morocco’s Minister Delegate of Budget, to progress UK-Morocco collaboration on critical infrastructure projects ahead of tournament. Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UK Department for Business and Trade and Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment and Water to strengthen bilateral cooperation on water and ports infrastructure, promoting UK expertise in sustainable water management, smart logistics, and green port technologies. Agreement between the UK Department for Business and Trade and Morocco’s Ministry of Interior to advance sustainable infrastructure and partnerships between the UK and Moroccan local authorities across several priority sectors, including water management, sustainable waste management, and urban mobility. Noting the ongoing strength of the UK Morocco Association Agreement, driving record bilateral trade volumes, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UK Department of Business and Trade and Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to promote procurement co-operation. A Memorandum of Understanding between the UK and Morocco covering higher education, scientific research, and innovation. Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UK Department for Business and Trade and Morocco’s Ministry of Health to enable UK private sector engagement to support Morocco’s healthcare transformation programme. confirming comms lines UK Export Finance Memorandum of Understanding with SGTM to explore opportunities of partnership in Morocco and wider Africa UK Export Finance, and TAQA Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding to support TAQA Morocco’s transition to a low-carbon power generation portfolio in line with the sustainable roadmap of the Kingdom of Morocco. This will contribute to give additional access to competitive, innovative and accelerated financial conditions to enhance the Kingdom of Morocco’s competitiveness. A Memorandum of Understanding on climate collaboration and related environmental services between the UK Met Office and Morocco Meteorological Office A intent to collaborate with Vicenne to introduce UK digital health solutions to the Moroccan market and support innovation in partnership with the Ministry of Health. A intent to collaborate with the Mohammed VI Foundation of Health and Science aims to promote UK expertise in medical equipment, hospital design, and academic partnership to support healthcare development in Morocco. An invitation to the Moroccan Airports Authority to visit the UK and explore partnership opportunities amidst Morocco’s airport transformation plans.

The following agreements will be agreed and signed in the coming days: