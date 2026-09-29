UKRA Joins the Resilience World Nexus Summit 2026

Resilience is no longer something organisations bolt on after the fact. It’s becoming a core part of how boards think about strategy, investment and growth – and this October, the UK Resilience Academy will be part of the conversation shaping that shift.

We’re pleased to confirm that UKRA CEO Rosehanna Chowdhury will be speaking at the Resilience World Nexus (RWN) Summit 2026, taking place on 6 – 7 October at Church House Westminster in London. UKRA is proud to be supporting the Summit as it brings together the people leading resilience work across business, government and academia.

About the Summit

Held under the banner “Engineering Resilience for Performance, Protection and Growth,” RWN Summit 2026 lands at a moment when geopolitical instability, climate risk, cyber threats, supply chain disruption and fast-moving technological change are all converging at once – with real consequences for how organisations plan, invest and grow.

The Summit brings together more than 100 speakers from over 100 organisations, spanning 28 sessions and nine masterclasses. Collectively, the organisations represented account for a combined $1.3 trillion in market capitalisation and over 900,000 employees – giving a sense of the scale of the room Rosehanna will be speaking into.

RWN is guided by a 28-member Advisory Committee and supported by a wide network of partners, including UNDRR, NASA, the International Olympic Committee, UCL and Cambridge – alongside UKRA. Sponsors include PwC, McKinsey & Company and Swiss Re, among others.

Why this matters to UKRA

For us, the Summit reflects exactly the shift we’ve been arguing for: resilience isn’t a compliance exercise or a document that sits on a shelf until something goes wrong. It’s a discipline that has to be built, tested and continually challenged – which is a large part of why Rosehanna’s presence there matters, and why we’re glad to lend our support to an event built around that same principle.

Beyond the Summit: how the UKRA can help

Conversations like the ones happening at RWN are exactly where our work starts. UKRA offers a range of courses, advisory support, and exercising services designed to help organisations move from having a resilience plan on paper to genuinely testing and strengthening it in practice – including scenario-based exercising, wargaming-informed validation, and tailored training for teams responsible for preparedness, response and recovery.

If you’d like to talk to us about how we could support your organisation’s resilience programme, get in touch with the UKRA team.

Resilience World Nexus Summit 2026 | 6–7 October | Church House Westminster, London More information: https://www.rwnsummit.com/