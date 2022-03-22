EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: Commission launches special call to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia
The Commission has launched a special call under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) to support Member States welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country and the phasing out of their reliance on fossil fuels from Russia.
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, yesterday said:
“The EU has reacted to Russia's invasion in Ukraine promptly, united and strongly. The Technical Support Instrument is a flexible instrument that can adapt to different political circumstances. Now it stands ready to help Member States welcoming and integrating people fleeing the war in Ukraine, and reducing their dependency on fossil fuels, including those coming from Russia, by investing in clean energy sources and energy-efficient technologies.”
A flexible support instrument for emergency needs
Following this call, Member States may immediately send requests to the Commission for technical support in the following areas:
- Building institutional and operational capacity to welcome people fleeing the war in Ukraine. This includes helping national authorities to readapt and speed-up the access to vital services such as housing, education, healthcare, jobs, within the temporary protection scheme. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.
- Enhancing the social and economic integration of refugees from Ukraine. In terms of access to the labour market, for example, the Commission will support Member States to establish a standardised mechanism for the recognition of academic qualifications of the refugees. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.
- Making the best use of available EU funds to provide accommodation for families or unaccompanied children. Member States can send their request of this specific support to the Commission by 8 April 2022.
- Phasing out of the Member States' reliance on fossil fuels from Russia. This includes identifying the best reforms and investments at national, regional and cross-border level, in line with the Commission's REPowerEU. It will support the diversification of energy supplies, accelerate the transition to renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. Member States can send their request for this specific support to the Commission by 24 March 2022.
Next steps
Member States can send their request for this specific support to the Commission through their coordinating authority. The Commission will deliver its support after approving the request.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
A Strategic Compass for a stronger EU security and defence in the next decade22/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday formally approved the Strategic Compass, at a time when we witness the return of war in Europe.
President Donohoe's report to the President of the Euro Summit22/03/2022 15:25:00
The President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, has sent a letter to the President of the Euro Summit, Charles Michel, to report on the work of the Eurogroup. The letter will inform the discussion that Leaders will hold at the Euro Summit on 25 March 2022.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers, via pre-recorded video-message, a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony22/03/2022 14:33:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech at the ACES Award Ceremony, via pre-recorded video-message.
Council approves conclusions on Cameroon22/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council yesterday approved conclusions on Cameroon stressing the importance that the EU attaches to its partnership with that country, and reaffirming the EU's readiness to intensify engagement with the government, local authorities and civil society on all areas of mutual interest.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum22/03/2022 11:33:00
Speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum.
State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Austrian scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support roll out of broadband networks22/03/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €2 billion Austrian aid scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') to roll out passive infrastructure for fixed broadband access networks in areas of the country where there is no current or planned network able to provide at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed.
State aid: Commission approves €120 million Spanish scheme under Recovery and Resilience Facility to support sustainable rail freight transport21/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €120 million Spanish scheme made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF') to encourage freight traffic to shift from road to sustainable rail transport.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Council extends sanctions regime until 31 March 202421/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (18 March 2022) adopted a decision extending the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina until 31 March 2024.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum21/03/2022 12:38:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel recently (18 March 2022) delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the 8th Cohesion Forum.
Ukraine refugees: Operational guidelines to support Member States in applying the Temporary Protection Directive21/03/2022 11:33:00
Since the start of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, more than 3 million people have fled the country, with UN estimates suggesting that more than half of them are children.