EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: Commission waives customs duties and VAT on the import of life-saving goods for Ukrainians
The European Commission recently (01 July 2022) adopted a Decision enabling Member States to temporarily waive customs duties and VAT on the importation from third countries of food, blankets, tents, electric generators and other life-saving equipment destined for Ukrainians affected by the war. This measure, which was requested by Member States, will apply retroactively from 24 February 2022 and will be in place until 31 December 2022.
In the wake of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, more than 14 million people, or 30% of Ukraine's population, are estimated to have been displaced. More than 6.2 million Ukrainians made their way to the EU, and nearly 8 million had to flee their homes but remained in Ukraine. This is putting a lot of pressure on Member States, which need to provide humanitarian assistance to large numbers of persons fleeing the war, while also supporting internally displaced Ukrainians at risk of hunger and disease.
Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, recently said:
“The war against Ukraine has caused untold suffering, but also showed the depths of EU solidarity. This measure will help Member States to come to the aid of Ukrainians both in the EU and still in their home country, by facilitating the delivery of life-saving humanitarian goods. It is absolutely the right thing to do.”
The duty and VAT waiver applies to goods imported by:
- State organisations (public bodies and bodies governed by public law including hospitals, governmental organisations, regional governments, communes/towns, etc.)
- • Charitable or philanthropic organisations approved by the competent authorities of the Member States.
The recent Decision comes in addition to the new VAT rules adopted in April, which allow Member States to extend this exemption to domestic supplies of goods and services, including donations, for the benefit of disaster victims.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumer protection: Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules04/07/2022 15:25:00
Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, Amazon has committed to bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Fiala on the occasion of the College visit to the Czech Presidency04/07/2022 14:33:00
Statement given recently (01 July 2022) by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with Prime Minister Fiala on the occasion of the College visit to the Czech Presidency.
Digital finance: agreement reached on European crypto-assets regulation (MiCA)04/07/2022 12:38:00
The EU brings crypto-assets, crypto-assets issuers and crypto-asset service providers under a regulatory framework for the first time.
Foreign subsidies distorting the internal market: provisional political agreement between the Council and the European Parliament04/07/2022 11:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament recently (30 June 2022) reached a provisional political agreement on the regulation on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market.
State Aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into Czech support for new nuclear power plant in Dukovany04/07/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether public support that Czechia plans to grant for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany is in line with EU State aid rules.
Sanctions: Council requests European Parliament consent to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of EU crimes04/07/2022 09:25:00
The Council recently (30 June 2022) requested the European Parliament’s consent on a decision to add the violation of restrictive measures to the list of ‘EU crimes’ included in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.
Press remarks by Executive Vice-President Vestager for the political agreement on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation01/07/2022 16:33:00
Press remarks given yesterday by Executive Vice-President Vestager for the political agreement on the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.
Speech by EVP Timmermans at The Cycling Summit 202201/07/2022 15:25:00
Speech given yesterday by EVP Timmermans at The Cycling Summit 2022.