Chatham House
|Printable version
Ukraine: Debunking Russia’s legal justifications
EXPERT COMMENT
Russia is violating international law in Ukraine using baseless allegations, and states’ responses should be guided accordingly.
Russia has begun a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, having first declared it recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk as separate states. It scarcely needs saying Russia is violating international law – violating the prohibition in the United Nations (UN) Charter on the use of force, violating the obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states, and violating the prohibition on intervention.
But Russia is using the language of the law to defend its actions. In all the recent verbiage of President Vladimir Putin, some attempts at legal arguments can be elicited – but they do not stand up to scrutiny.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/ukraine-debunking-russias-legal-justifications
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How policymakers should tackle energy price inflation28/02/2022 15:38:00
What’s behind the rise in energy inflation, and how should policymakers respond?
Moscow’s fabrication of excuses for renewed war25/02/2022 15:38:00
Creating reasons to ‘legitimize’ a military intervention has long been part of the Kremlin playbook, and the Ukraine crisis has proved no different.
Russian military escalation reaches a dangerous stage22/02/2022 09:20:00
Recent developments on Ukraine’s borders show signs of further escalation. It is vital to believe the Kremlin may use military force against Ukraine again.
Is it time for a new rapprochement between China and the West?21/02/2022 12:20:00
Civic cooperation will be crucial to keeping the doors open for diplomatic dialogue beyond the Winter Olympics in a post-pandemic world.
Five takeaways from a decade of energy subsidy reforms in MENA17/02/2022 15:38:00
Experiences from the MENA region show that successful energy subsidy reforms must focus strongly on mitigating social impacts.
Governments face losing the battle against climate change17/02/2022 12:20:00
Public action has been key to tackling past crises but governments around the world are failing to engage their citizens on the role they can play to combat climate change.
Limited expectations as Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow16/02/2022 15:20:00
After heavy criticism for an initially timid response, the approach of Germany’s new government to the Ukraine crisis is improving as its position on Russia evolves.
Russia's end games and Putin's dilemmas16/02/2022 12:20:00
As warnings from Washington and London intensify, the period of maximum danger in the Ukraine standoff has begun. Even if conflict is avoided, the status quo has gone.