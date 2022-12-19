EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: EU agrees ninth package of sanctions against Russia
The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of a ninth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. This responds to Russia's continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, in particular as Russia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, seeking to paralyse the country at the beginning of the winter.
The recent package comes on top of the full EU import ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, and of the global oil price cap agreed with G7 partners, both of which apply from 5 December.
Specifically, this package contains the following elements:
Additional listings
The EU has added almost 200 additional individuals and entities to our list of persons subject to a freezing of their assets. This includes the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defence industrial companies, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, ministers, Russian proxy authorities in occupied areas of Ukraine and political parties, among others. This list covers key figures involved in in Russia's brutal and deliberate missile strikes against civilians, in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia, and in the theft of Ukrainian agricultural products.
Additional EU export bans
New export restrictions have been introduced on sensitive dual-use and advanced technologies that contribute to Russia's military capabilities and technological enhancement. This includes drone engines, camouflage gear, additional chemical/biological equipment, riot control agents and additional electronic components found in Russian military systems on the battlefield.
Moreover, the most severe export restrictions are extended to 168 additional Russian entities closely linked to the Russian military-industrial complex in an effort to cut off their access to sensitive dual-use and advanced technology items. This brings the total number of entities sanctioned to 410. This decision has been done in close collaboration with our partners and includes military end-users working in various sectors such as aeronautics.
New export bans will extend to additional industrial goods and technology, such as toy/hobby drones, complex generator devices, laptop computers and computing components, printed circuits, radio navigational systems, radio remote control apparatus, aircraft engines and parts of engines, cameras and lenses.
An even wider array of business services can no longer be provided to Russia with the introduction of bans on market research and public opinion polling services, technical testing and analysis services, and advertising services.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's second request for €1.8 billion disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility19/12/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission recently (16 December 2022) endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Portugal's payment request for €1.8 billion of grants and loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
'Fit for 55': Council and Parliament reach provisional deal on EU emissions trading system and the Social Climate Fund19/12/2022 15:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on important legislative proposals of the ‘Fit for 55’ package that will further reduce emissions and address their social impacts.
Council and European Parliament agree on new safety requirements for machinery products19/12/2022 13:25:00
The Council and the European Parliament negotiators have reached a provisional agreement on the regulation for machinery products. The proposed legislation transforms the 2006 machinery directive into a regulation.
Human rights breaches in China, Chad and Bahrain19/12/2022 12:38:00
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted three resolutions on the respect for human rights in China, Chad and Bahrain.
Commission welcomes political agreement on new rules to ensure the safety of machinery and robots19/12/2022 11:33:00
The Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on a new Machinery Regulation.
EU Cohesion Policy: €223.8 million for a just climate transition in Portugal19/12/2022 10:38:00
Portugal will receive more than €223.8 million under the Just Transition Fund (JTF) following hte recent (15 December 2022) adoption of three multi-fund programmes that include the Territorial Just Transition Plans (TJTPs).
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202419/12/2022 09:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was signed recently (15 December 2022) by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.
Digital Rights and Principles: Presidents of the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council sign European Declaration16/12/2022 16:33:00
The EU's work on its ‘digital DNA' – the European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles – has culminated: In the margins of the European Council, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed the text together with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for the rotating Council presidency.
EU institutions agree on joint priorities for 2023 and 202416/12/2022 15:25:00
A Joint Declaration on EU legislative priorities for 2023 and 2024 was yesterday signed by the Presidents of Parliament, Council and Commission.