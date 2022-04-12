EU News
Ukraine: EU humanitarian operation in the Republic of Moldova enhances assistance for refugees
Since the start of Russia's invasion on 24 February, the refugee influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine to reach neighbouring countries has resulted in skyrocketing humanitarian needs. The Commission is working on all fronts to provide emergency assistance to people in need, including by supporting countries like the Republic of Moldova in strengthening their response. On top of already provided EU humanitarian funding, a humanitarian operation in Moldova is also being rolled out this week through the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC) to enhance the EU emergency response and support humanitarian partners already active in the field.
The operation consists of the set-up of a warehouse in Chisinau for humanitarian partners and the delivery of over 1,200 EU-owned tents and 4,000 blankets for people displaced by the conflict. This delivery is reaching Moldova thanks to the implementation of three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operations transporting the humanitarian cargo. The warehouse and deployment of humanitarian supplies are fully funded by the EU.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, yesterday said:
“With Russian military aggression on Ukraine unfolding in a devastatingly brutal way, the humanitarian needs of the civilians affected are growing exponentially. In order to be able to provide a lifeline to everyone in need, all the capacities available must be mobilised. This is why in addition to EU funding for humanitarian partners on the ground, we are also enabling them with concrete operational support. Through the mobilisation of the European Humanitarian Response Capacity and its operation in Moldova, the EU reaffirms its support also to those countries hosting refugees who are fleeing from the horrors of this conflict.”
