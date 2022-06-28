Ukraine: EU mobilises emergency reserves for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats

Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for medical equipment, protective gear and specialised equipment for public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the European Commission has mobilised its new rescEU emergency reserves.

EU provided equipment includes 300,000 specialised protection suits, 5,600 litres of decontaminants and 850 pieces of equipment for decontamination operations. As hospitals in Ukraine are in urgent need of medical equipment, the EU is also donating patient monitors, infusion pumps and ventilators, together with protective equipment for the medical staff, like masks and gowns.

With total financial value of €11.3 million, this assistance will be delivered to Ukraine from the EU's emergency stockpiles hosted by Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece and Denmark.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:

“Russia's unjustified war and attacks on healthcare facilities have put Ukraine's health systems under severe pressure. For the past four months we have worked around the clock to ensure the EU's swift reaction to Ukraine's requests for specific equipment and humanitarian supplies. Already 30 countries have donated goods to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, but given the immense medical needs caused by the ongoing war, we have mobilised the rescEU strategic reserves. Medical equipment, and equipment tailored to chemical, biological or nuclear emergencies are on the way to Ukraine. Hospitals and medical workers in Ukraine are working under fire, and we must do everything in our power to provide them the necessary tools to save lives.”

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to provide further assistance based on the specific needs indicated by Ukraine.

