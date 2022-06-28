EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: EU mobilises emergency reserves for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats
Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for medical equipment, protective gear and specialised equipment for public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, the European Commission has mobilised its new rescEU emergency reserves.
EU provided equipment includes 300,000 specialised protection suits, 5,600 litres of decontaminants and 850 pieces of equipment for decontamination operations. As hospitals in Ukraine are in urgent need of medical equipment, the EU is also donating patient monitors, infusion pumps and ventilators, together with protective equipment for the medical staff, like masks and gowns.
With total financial value of €11.3 million, this assistance will be delivered to Ukraine from the EU's emergency stockpiles hosted by Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, Greece and Denmark.
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:
“Russia's unjustified war and attacks on healthcare facilities have put Ukraine's health systems under severe pressure. For the past four months we have worked around the clock to ensure the EU's swift reaction to Ukraine's requests for specific equipment and humanitarian supplies. Already 30 countries have donated goods to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, but given the immense medical needs caused by the ongoing war, we have mobilised the rescEU strategic reserves. Medical equipment, and equipment tailored to chemical, biological or nuclear emergencies are on the way to Ukraine. Hospitals and medical workers in Ukraine are working under fire, and we must do everything in our power to provide them the necessary tools to save lives.”
The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to provide further assistance based on the specific needs indicated by Ukraine.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Slovakia's request for €398.7 million disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility28/06/2022 10:25:00
The European Commission yesterday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Slovakia's first payment request for €398.7 million in grants (net of pre-financing) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Energy Security: Commission welcomes swift adoption of new gas storage rules28/06/2022 09:25:00
New storage legislation adopted yesterday will strengthen the EU's security of gas supply in view of the upcoming and next winters.
President von der Leyen attends the Leaders' Summit on offshore wind in the North Sea27/06/2022 16:33:00
On 18 May, Denmark hosted leaders from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the North Sea Summit, event aiming to bring these countries together in making the North Sea Europe's green power plant.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the launch of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment at the G7 Leaders' Summit27/06/2022 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on the occasion of the launch of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment at the G7 Leaders' Summit.
Regulation for safer machinery: Council adopts mandate for negotiations with European Parliament27/06/2022 14:33:00
Member States recently (24 June 2022) agreed on a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the proposal for a regulation on machinery products.
Hydrogen & electric-powered aircraft: Towards Zero-Emission Aviation - Blog of Commissioner Thierry Breton27/06/2022 13:25:00
Hydrogen & electric-powered aircraft: Towards Zero-Emission Aviation – Blog of Commissioner Thierry Breton (24 June 2022).
EU Cohesion Policy: Commission adopts €2 billion Partnership Agreement with the Netherlands for 2021-202727/06/2022 12:38:00
The Commission adopted its Partnership Agreement with the Netherlands, laying down the country's Cohesion Policy investment strategy worth €2 billion for the period 2021-2027.
Zero-Emission Aviation: Commission launches new Alliance to make hydrogen-powered and electric aircraft a reality27/06/2022 11:33:00
The Commission recently (24 June 2022) officially launched the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation, calling on the members of the aviation community to join forces in preparing for the advent of zero emission aircraft.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission to issue €50 billion of bonds in the second half of 2022 to finance the recovery27/06/2022 10:38:00
The European Commission recently (24 June 2022) announced its plans to issue €50 billion of EU-Bonds to finance the NextGenerationEU recovery programme between July and December 2022, to be complemented by short-term funding (EU-Bills).
International ocean governance: EU's contribution for setting the course of a blue planet27/06/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy recently (24 June 2022) unveiled the renewed EU agenda on International Ocean Governance (IOG), proposing actions for a secure, clean and sustainably managed ocean.