Ukraine: EU report notes important steps taken in the implementation of the reform agenda
Ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council planned to take place on 5 September, the European Union recently (26 July 2022) published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine. The report outlines Ukraine's implementation of reforms under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement covering the period since the latest report published on 1 December 2020 and until the beginning of Russia's military aggression on 24 February 2022.
The High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, recently said:
“Despite the challenges, including those coming from Russia, Ukraine has taken important steps in implementing the Association Agreement. The reforms undertaken to date in this framework allow Ukraine to embark with confidence on the new phase of its relations with the EU following the decision of the European Council on Ukraine's candidate country status. Russia's illegitimate and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine will not deflect the EU in supporting Ukraine's reform agenda.”
Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, added:
“In 2021, Ukraine continued on its reform and European integration course. Following the decision by the European Council to grant Ukraine EU membership perspective and candidate country status, Ukraine needs to pursue further reforms, especially in the area of justice, rule of law, the fight against corruption and fundamental rights. This includes enacting and implementing legislation on a selection procedure for judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, adopting an overarching strategic plan for the reform of the law enforcement sector as well as finalising the reform of the legal framework for national minorities and adopting effective implementation mechanisms. The EU will continue to support Ukraine in its European path and link it with the post-war reconstruction efforts.”
The report finds that in the period covered by the report, Ukraine was challenged by Russia's destabilising actions, the conflict in the east and the coronavirus pandemic. The report highlights that Ukraine nevertheless has continued to prioritise association and further integration with the EU, and that despite these challenges, key reforms have gained new momentum.
