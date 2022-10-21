EU News
|Printable version
Ukraine: EU sanctions three individuals and one entity in relation to the use of Iranian drones in Russian aggression
The Council yesterday added three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity to the list of those subject to restrictive measures for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This is in view of their role in the development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Yesterday’s decision is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU will continue to respond to all actions supporting Russian aggression.
Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.
The Council has also signalled its intention to impose restrictive measures against a further two individuals and two entities on the same grounds.
The relevant legal acts, including the names of the listed individuals and entities, have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.
Background
In addition to the economic sanctions on the Russian Federation, the EU has in place different types of measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions against Ukraine. These include: restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as with the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts; individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a broad range of individuals and entities, and diplomatic measures.
Since 24 February, the EU has reacted firmly to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine with the adoption of a number of unprecedented and hard-hitting packages of sanctions. These measures have been taken in close coordination with partners and allies.
The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which blatantly violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It urges Russia to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.
In the face of Russia's war of aggression as well as Russia's latest escalation of attacks, the EU stands resolutely with Ukraine and its people. The EU is unwavering in its support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders.
The European Union firmly stands with Ukraine and will continue to provide economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.
- Council implementing decision and Council implementing regulation, Official Journal of the EU (including the list of sanctioned individuals and entities)
- EU response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (background information)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 21 46
+32 470 88 04 02
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
MEPs to G20: increase climate change targets before COP2721/10/2022 15:25:00
Parliament calls on all countries to step up their 2030 climate targets before COP27, to limit global warming in line with the Paris agreement.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 20 October 202221/10/2022 14:33:00
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel following the meeting of the European Council of 20 October 2022.
Speech by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Austria 2021-27 ERDF & JTF financing period21/10/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Austria 2021-27 ERDF & JTF financing period.
Daphne Caruana Galizia murder: accountability and reforms “deficient”, MEPs say21/10/2022 12:38:00
Five years after her assassination, Parliament pays tribute to the journalist and looks into the rule of law, organised crime, and corruption in Malta.
Energy efficiency: MAIF and the European Investment Fund (EIF) backed by InvestEU join forces with the launch of the F2E Fund managed by Sienna Private Credit21/10/2022 11:33:00
The contribution of MAIF and the EIF has enabled the F2E fund to reach €85 million in commitments. F2E, a private debt fund with a target size of EUR 250 million, aims to finance industrial players in the energy transition.
European long-term investment funds: Provisional agreement reached21/10/2022 10:38:00
The EU is making further progress on the capital markets union (CMU), a plan to create a single market for capital in order to get investments and savings flowing across all member states for the benefit of citizens, businesses and investors.
The Ukrainian people awarded the European Parliament’s 2022 Sakharov Prize21/10/2022 09:25:00
MEPs have awarded the brave people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders and civil society, the 2022 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.
Mergers: Commission approves KPS acquisition of Real Alloy Europe, subject to conditions20/10/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Evergreen Holding Germany GmbH and Real Alloy UK Holdco Ltd (‘Real Alloy Europe') by KPS Special Situations Fund V, a fund managed by KPS Capital Partners, LP (‘KPS') through its subsidiary Speira BidCo I GmbH (‘Speira'). The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by KPS.
Car-recharging stations should be available every 60 km, say MEPs20/10/2022 15:25:00
To help the EU become climate neutral, MEPs want car-recharging stations every 60 km, hydrogen refuelling stations every 100 km and fewer emissions from ships.