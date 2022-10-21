Ukraine: EU sanctions three individuals and one entity in relation to the use of Iranian drones in Russian aggression

The Council yesterday added three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity to the list of those subject to restrictive measures for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. This is in view of their role in the development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Yesterday’s decision is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine. The EU condemns the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia and their deadly deployment in the war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU will continue to respond to all actions supporting Russian aggression.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The Council has also signalled its intention to impose restrictive measures against a further two individuals and two entities on the same grounds.

The relevant legal acts, including the names of the listed individuals and entities, have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Background

In addition to the economic sanctions on the Russian Federation, the EU has in place different types of measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions against Ukraine. These include: restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as with the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts; individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a broad range of individuals and entities, and diplomatic measures.

Since 24 February, the EU has reacted firmly to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine with the adoption of a number of unprecedented and hard-hitting packages of sanctions. These measures have been taken in close coordination with partners and allies.

The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which blatantly violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It urges Russia to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

In the face of Russia's war of aggression as well as Russia's latest escalation of attacks, the EU stands resolutely with Ukraine and its people. The EU is unwavering in its support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression to regain full control of its territory and has the right to liberate occupied territories within its internationally recognised borders.

The European Union firmly stands with Ukraine and will continue to provide economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Council implementing decision and Council implementing regulation, Official Journal of the EU (including the list of sanctioned individuals and entities)

EU response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (background information)

