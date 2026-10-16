Ukraine Has Imposed a Kerosene Shortage on Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries have caused a Russian kerosene shortage, disrupting flights, draining the budget and pushing Central Asian partners towards other suppliers.

As Russia is gripped for the second year by queues at petrol stations, more than a third of its international airports face fuel supply issues and light aircraft are forced to use car gasoline. Moreover, it is causing past alliances in Central Asia to fracture, as long-term partners who depended on Russian fuel are forced to seek expensive and dangerous alternatives to keep their airlines in the air. Though the Kremlin has sought to dismiss this as a nuisance, the data shows it to be anything but, and refining output has dropped significantly. Revenue streams have been eaten into and long-term costs and damage have been incurred.

Russia’s Historic Place in the Global Fuel Market

Prior to 2025, Russia was one of the world's largest fuel producers. The figures for 2023 and 2024 attest to that: 88 million and 81.6 million tonnes of diesel respectively, and 43.8 and 41.1 million tonnes of gasoline production. Unlike gasoline and diesel, aviation kerosene production rose by 7.3% in 2024 to 11.6 million tonnes, a sufficient amount to cover both domestic needs and export demands. Export volumes have been classified, but are estimated at 500,000–600,000 tonnes, mainly to Kazakhstan to cover its domestic shortage. When it comes to gasoline, the surplus is much more modest, with the country consuming 90% of production, while for diesel, the country was the second-largest exporter, with domestic consumption estimated at close to half of output and exports at 35–40 million tonnes.

These surpluses were crucial for Central Asia. Putin's Russia inherited the Soviet Union's role as guarantor of social stability in the region through subsidised fuel exports. Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were over 90% dependent on Russian fuel. To a lesser degree, so were Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Domestically, Russia also runs a subsidy mechanism known as the ‘dempfer’, under which the government pays refineries a subsidy, calculated from prices on the St Petersburg Commodities Exchange, to keep gasoline and diesel prices lower for the public. Airlines receive a different subsidy: they are

between a fixed kerosene price (₽67,300 per tonne in 2026) and the export price, which serves as the market benchmark.

Expanding Russian secrecy as Ukrainian strikes on refineries intensified conceals just how deeply the shortage is affecting civilian and military operations

The fuel issues in 2025 started at the edge of the Russian fuel supply network: in remote parts of Khabarovsk Krai, Vladivostok and Crimea. This is typical of a production shortfall, where the far ends of the distribution network run dry first. Part of the problem was that Russia kept low stocks of gasoline and in early 2025 gasoline exports jumped 25% year-over-year, making the country more vulnerable to shortages. By 28 July, Ukrainian drone strikes had forced so many refineries into repairs that the country banned gasoline exports. Estimates at the time were that 10 major refineries had been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. Later, even diesel exports had to be partially restricted at the end of September. Companies with their own refineries could still export, but the ban for the rest of the market is in place to this day. Even with these restrictions, the Russian fuel market did not stabilise until November and December. The ban on gasoline was only partially lifted on 1 February 2026, at the urging of Russian refiners, who wanted to increase their export profits. Notably, despite all this, aviation kerosene faced no export bans during this period and was not an issue for Russian airlines.

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