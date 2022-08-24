Wednesday 24 Aug 2022 @ 15:15
Scottish Government
Ukraine Independence Day

First Minister underlines Scotland’s solidarity.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day and express Scotland’s continued solidarity with their efforts to resist Russian aggression.   

The First Minister passed the letter to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, during a meeting at Bute House this morning.

The First Minister’s letter to President Zelensky has been published online.

Background

On August 24th, the people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day - exactly six months since Russia’s invasion and 31 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh will be lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag.

