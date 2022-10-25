Ukraine: International Expert Conference hosted by the Commission and G7 Presidency reaffirms unwavering commitment to support Ukraine's recovery

Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his given capacity as German Presidency of the G7, will co-host the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine in Berlin. This conference is another important step in the series of global events, which demonstrate unwavering support from the Commission and the international community to Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression. It also highlights that the Commission and the international community will continue to support Ukraine beyond its immediate needs, and on its path to EU accession.

Given the scale of the challenge at stake, the recovery efforts need to be an inclusive multi-stakeholder process, involving both public and private sectors, as well as international organizations. That is why the conference will bring together world-renowned experts across various disciplines and backgrounds, international organisations, senior government representatives, think tanks and academics, as well as representatives from civil society and the private sector, together with the Ukrainian government. The participants will discuss key matters for the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of Ukraine. These discussions will contribute to shaping global efforts on the way ahead for Ukraine's green, resilient, prosperous and democratic future.

President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said:

“The courageous Ukrainian men and women of Ukraine are fighting for their independence and the rules-based international order. We will be at Ukraine´s side as long as it takes. The road to reconstruction is at the same time Ukraine's path towards its vision to become a more modern, democratic and prosperous country. Every euro, every dollar every pound and every yen spent will be an investment in Ukraine and democratic values around the globe. At the same time the broad support for the brave people of Ukraine is a strong statement that the free and democratic nations of this world stand together.”

Following the opening remarks from President von der Leyen and Chancellor Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a keynote address. During the opening plenary, participants will hear from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other high-level speakers about the international perspectives on Ukraine's geopolitical and economic outlook and the scale of the recovery and reconstruction needs.

The morning sessions will cover a range of topics beginning with lessons learned from historical reconstruction efforts like the Marshall Plan in Europe and taking stock of the current situation in Ukraine and the sequencing of recovery and reconstruction needs. Discussions will then focus on the financing of recovery and reconstruction, exploring possible frameworks for governance and emphasising strong Ukrainian ownership in the process of mobilising resources and private sector involvement.

The afternoon sessions will be devoted to key priorities for Ukraine's sustainable growth, development, and stability, including with a view to EU accession. These sessions will focus on institutional transformation and good governance, macroeconomic and financial stability, industrial policy and sustainable development, and inclusiveness.

