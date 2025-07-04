Ukraine must stay at the forefront of the international agenda: UK Statement to the OSCE

UK Military Advisor, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, says amid global crises, including war in Iran, the UK urges continued focus on Ukraine.

Thank you, Madame Chair. The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. This unwavering support is rooted in the defence of sovereignty, international law, and the multilateral system. As Ukraine continues to resist Russian aggression with resilience and determination, recent developments underscore both the urgency of sustained assistance and the growing strain on Russia’s military and economic apparatus.

On the battlefield, Ukraine continues to hold the line, and in several areas, it is pushing it back. In Sumy Oblast, Russian attempts to establish a buffer zone were reversed by Ukrainian forces in late June. On 30 June, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the liberation of Andriyivka and advances near Oleksiivka, halting Russia’s northern offensive. Across Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, Russian offensives remain stalled or inconclusive. Ukrainian counterattacks have blunted their momentum. Russia’s increasing reliance on small, dispersed assault groups, observed between 22-30 June, reflects not tactical ingenuity but strategic desperation. On 27 June, Ukraine’s Security Service and Special Operations Forces struck the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region, destroying two Su-34 fullback fighter jets and damaging two more.

While Russia may emphasise incremental battlefield gains, these claims frequently lack independent verification. What is verifiable reality is that Russia’s economy is buckling under the weight of its own aggression. Oil and gas revenues are falling, inflation is surging, and the rouble continues to depreciate. President Putin himself has admitted the economy is ‘overheating.’ Sanctions are biting hard, damaging Russia’s industrial base, widening the gap between military demand and production capacity, and forcing the Kremlin to rely on a dwindling National Wealth Fund to plug a ballooning deficit. Arms exports have collapsed, and production of advanced systems like the Su-57 fighter jet has been suspended due to parts shortages. This has driven Russia to search for sources elsewhere - China remains the decisive enabler of Russia’s war, and Iran has provided drones and ballistic missiles. In addition, over half of the artillery shells used by Russia since 2024 have come from North Korea. A telling sign of Moscow’s increasing dependence on foreign support.

So how does Russia respond? President Putin has escalated his campaign of terror from the skies. On June 29, Russian forces launched the largest air assault since the start of the full-scale invasion, firing over 500 aerial weapons in a single night. While most were intercepted, the attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread infrastructure damage. President Zelenskyy rightly condemned these strikes as further proof that Russia is not seeking peace, but destruction.

Finally, the Russian delegation will no doubt highlight recent NATO defence announcements as provocative. To clarify, again, in response to Russia’s increasing aggression across the Euro-Atlantic area, its illegal actions in Ukraine and its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, the United Kingdom is reinforcing its own defence and deterrence posture. Our procurement of F-35A aircraft and participation in NATO’s dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission represent the most significant enhancement of our nuclear readiness in a generation. This is a strategic move to ensure NATO’s credibility and preparedness to respond to an increasingly volatile security environment.

Madame Chair, while the world faces multiple crises, from instability in the Middle East to tensions in the Indo-Pacific, we must not lose sight of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion is not just a conflict against Ukraine; it is a direct assault on the principles that underpin global peace and security. Let us be clear: Russia’s aggression will not succeed. Its economy is faltering, its military is overstretched, and its international isolation is deepening. Ukraine, by contrast, stands strong, resilient, united, and supported by a global coalition of democracies. The United Kingdom reaffirms its enduring commitment to Ukraine. We will stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.

Invasion of Ukraine