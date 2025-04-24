Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Ukraine peace talks: E3 statement
A statement on behalf of E3 members, the UK, France and Germany, following yesterday’s meeting with the US and Ukraine in London.
An FCDO spokesperson said:
Representatives of the UK, France, Germany and the US met yesterday in London with a Ukrainian delegation led by Head of Office of the President of Ukraine Yermak, Foreign Minister Sybiha, and Defence Minister Umerov, for another round of intensive talks following up on the meeting in Paris last week.
All parties reiterated their strong support for President Trump’s commitment to stopping the killing and achieving a just and lasting peace.
The talks yesterday were productive and successful, and significant progress was made on reaching a common position on next steps. All agreed to continue their close coordination and looked forward to further talks soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukraine-peace-talks-e3-statement-23-april-2025
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Major carbon capture project to deliver jobs and growth24/04/2025 16:27:00
Thousands of jobs created as major carbon capture and storage network is ready for construction – boosting energy security and the government's Plan for Change.
Russia's missile attacks against Ukrainian civilians over Easter demonstrate its attitude towards peace: UK statement to the OSCE24/04/2025 15:05:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia's missile attacks against civilians in Sumy and Kharkiv over Easter and President Putin's transparently cynical attempts to portray Russia as the party of peace.
Lord Collins of Highbury, UK Minister for Africa visits Uganda23/04/2025 15:05:00
Lord Collins of Highbury visited Uganda on 3 and 4 April to reinforce the UK's commitment to sustainable development and mutual economic growth.
Aid to Gaza: E3 foreign ministers' statement, 23 April 202523/04/2025 12:10:00
Joint statement on behalf of the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on more than 50 days of Israel's block on aid to Gaza
The UK firmly rejects all acts designed to destabilise Haiti: UK statement at the UN Security Council22/04/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti.
The UK is deeply concerned by the destabilising activities of Libyan security actors and armed groups: UK statement at the UN Security Council22/04/2025 11:25:00
Statement given recently by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
The UK calls on all parties to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council17/04/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The UK is deeply concerned at recent political tensions and increased fighting across South Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council17/04/2025 11:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.