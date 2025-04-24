Ukraine peace talks: E3 statement

A statement on behalf of E3 members, the UK, France and Germany, following yesterday’s meeting with the US and Ukraine in London.

An FCDO spokesperson said:

Representatives of the UK, France, Germany and the US met yesterday in London with a Ukrainian delegation led by Head of Office of the President of Ukraine Yermak, Foreign Minister Sybiha, and Defence Minister Umerov, for another round of intensive talks following up on the meeting in Paris last week.

All parties reiterated their strong support for President Trump’s commitment to stopping the killing and achieving a just and lasting peace.

The talks yesterday were productive and successful, and significant progress was made on reaching a common position on next steps. All agreed to continue their close coordination and looked forward to further talks soon.